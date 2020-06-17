Art Notes: The Sonoma-Marin Fair goes virtual

It’s just not summer without carnival rides and corn dogs, but it’s game on with this year’s Sonoma-Marin Virtual Fair. Visit www.sonoma-marinfair.org/ for a variety of downloadable contests, activities, showcases, and more from June 24-28.
“Fairgoers” will also find bonus content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter leading up to the Virtual Fair.
“We are so disappointed we can’t be together on our grounds but know the importance of supporting the health and safety of our communities,” said Allison Keaney, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center. “Since our friends and neighbors can’t come to us, we hope to bring a little of the Fair to their homes.”
The five-day Virtual Fair follows a daily schedule with fun ideas to enjoy during June. To kick things off, a fair-themed movie list will get everyone in the spirit. "Babe," "Lady Driver," "Roped" and "So Dear to My Heart" are some of the family-friendly films listed, which can be found on Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Each day of the Virtual Fair prompts “fairgoers” to engage in Fair Play with a classic game like Candy Land, Dominos and Pictionary. Also on the schedule is a Contest of the Day where kids and adults can submit entries online. Entries must be received two days prior to winner announcements. Winners will be announced according to the daily schedule. Prizes include vouchers for tickets to the 2021 Sonoma-Marin Fair.
A daily Ag Showcase will provide learning experiences about eggs and poultry, swine, goats, dairy cows, beef, bees and blooms. Plus, Farm-to-Table Recipes bring the taste of local ag producers home with recipes for BBQ Oven Baked Ribs, Butternut Squash Goat “Cheese” Crostini, Pesto & Egg Grilled Cheese, Tamale Pie, and more.
