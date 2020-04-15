Art Notes: Updates and offerings for Napa County

The winning mural design will feature one or more of the core values, including the winery’s deep roots in Sonoma County, its role as a leading Zinfandel producer and steward of some of the oldest vineyards in North America, the importance of family, and a commitment to sustainable practices.

The team will weigh heavily on how appropriate each design is for sharing on social media and encourages artists to consider submitting designs that will inspire social media sharing.

Submissions will be accepted through May 1. and will be displayed on the contest website, seghesiomuralcontest.com. Visitors to the website are encouraged to comment on their favorite designs, with each comment counted as a vote. The votes will be taken into account when putting together the selection of 10 finalists, with final input from a panel assembled by Seghesio Family Vineyards. The winner will be announced on or around June 1.

Applicants must be 21 years old by April 1 to be eligible. The contest is only open to residents of the United States and District of Columbia. For the full terms and restrictions, visit seghesiomuralcontest.com.

West Coast Songwriters canceled for April