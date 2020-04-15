Art Notes: Updates and offerings for Napa County

Here is an update about arts offerings in Napa County.
Art for the Animals
Artist Lori Sax has donated a painting to be auctioned for the support of the Napa Animal Shelter.
The original acrylic painting, 24 inches by 36 inches, is titled, “Leaning on the World.” Sax described it as a “depiction of a woman alone, but being supported by the strength of the world around her.”
“I am a local artist with a passion and compassion for animals, and am trying to do my part in being a helpful part of our community,” said Sax. “All of the money goes to the shelter to help our furry friends.”
The bidding began at $100, is now at $150, and people can bid in any increments over $150. To make a bid, send an email to Lori_sprks@yahoo.com.
Lucky Penny updates
Lucky Penny Productions has announced changes to the final three productions of the 2019-2020 season. “Sweeney Todd” has been postponed, and “The Quality of Life,” and “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” have been cancelled. All ticket holders will be contacted to make new arrangements.
Classes for Lucky Penny’s Napa Academy of Performing Arts continue to be suspended, with hopes of resuming the education program with the planned summer camps in June and July.
“At this time, plans for the shows in the 2020-2021 season are being reviewed and there are expected to be some changes resulting from the unique situation we live in today,” said Barry Martin, Lucky Penny co-founder. Information on changes will be posted at luckypennynapa.com when finalized.
Boz Scaggs’ new tour
The Uptown Theatre in Napa has announced that Boz Scaggs “out of an abundance of caution” has moved his entire 2020 tour to 2021. The new Uptown dates for performances by Scaggs, 75, are Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, 2021. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
Seghesio Family Vineyards announces a mural contest
In celebration of its 125th anniversary, Seghesio Family Vineyards has launched a nationwide contest for a design for a commemorative mural to be painted on a prominent exterior wall of its tasting room in Sonoma County.
Artists of all backgrounds are invited to submit designs for the mural, which will be seen by the more than 20,000 annual visitors to the property and beyond, each time it is shared on social media.
The winner will receive a $1,500 prize and will be invited to travel to Seghesio Family Vineyards to paint the mural on site with all travel and Seghesio Family Vineyardsaccommodations covered.
The winning mural design will feature one or more of the core values, including the winery’s deep roots in Sonoma County, its role as a leading Zinfandel producer and steward of some of the oldest vineyards in North America, the importance of family, and a commitment to sustainable practices.
The team will weigh heavily on how appropriate each design is for sharing on social media and encourages artists to consider submitting designs that will inspire social media sharing.
Submissions will be accepted through May 1. and will be displayed on the contest website, seghesiomuralcontest.com. Visitors to the website are encouraged to comment on their favorite designs, with each comment counted as a vote. The votes will be taken into account when putting together the selection of 10 finalists, with final input from a panel assembled by Seghesio Family Vineyards. The winner will be announced on or around June 1.
Applicants must be 21 years old by April 1 to be eligible. The contest is only open to residents of the United States and District of Columbia. For the full terms and restrictions, visit seghesiomuralcontest.com.
West Coast Songwriters canceled for April
West Coast Songwriters’ (WCS) monthly songwriting competitions for the Napa Chapter, and all other WCS venues, have been discontinued for April.
“The possibility of further postponements exists as the severity of the COVID-19 is dealt with,” according to a press release.
The venue where their competition is held, Benton Family Wines at 880 Vallejo St., Napa, is also closed for the time being.
For more information, visit westcoastsongwriters.org.
San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus goes online
San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus has launched of SFGMC TV, a free online platform showcasing performances, interviews and singer spotlights offering content previously scheduled at the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts in a digital format. SFGMC TV is live now on sfgmc.org/sfgmctv.
SFGMC TV made its debut with a video of “Truly Brave,” dedicated to first-responders and medical professionals working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe. This performance marks the first virtually recorded piece in SFGMC history and features more than 150 members of the chorus.
SFGMC TV will feature four main channels: Behind the Curtain, In Concert, Out in the Community, and Inside the Chorus. Behind the Curtain is a continuation of the popular series previously held at the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, offering interviews with notable performers and icons, including Andrew Lippa, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen Schwartz, and Chasten Buttigieg.
The online version debuts with two episodes, featuring Seelig and Verdugo in conversation with Broadway legend and Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti as well as Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning singer, actor, writer, and director Billy Porter.
The In Concert channel will offer a wide range of performances and concert footage; Out in the Community will feature educational content such as instructional videos from Seelig and curriculum from the RHYTHM (Reaching Youth Through Music) program; and Inside the Chorus features a behind-the-scenes look into the Chorus and its members.
New content will be posted every week and shared across SFGMC’s social media platforms. For additional information and ongoing updates, visit sfgmc.org.
