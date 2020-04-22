Art Notes: Virtual art in Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll

Following is a roundup of arts events in the county:
Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll Goes Virtual
Yountville Arts presents VIRTUAL: Art, Sip & Stroll 2020, Saturday, April 25 through May. VIRTUAL: Art, Sip & Stroll 2020 will feature a web-based space for art, music and wine lovers to visit and explore from the safety and comfort of their home.
Virtual visitors will be able to view work from over 50 artists, make direct contact with the artists to learn more, or make a purchase.
“Local artists need our support now more than ever, and it was important to the Yountville Arts Commission to find a way to continue offering that support”, said Parks and Recreation Director Samantha Holland. “With so much uncertainty, rescheduling the 2020 in person event was not going to be feasible, so we pushed ourselves to get creative and find a way to continue bringing art to the people, and people to the art. We believe this virtual event is going to be a great success for our artists and for all of us sheltering at home who are looking for creativity and beauty online.”
They will be working with local musicians to hold virtual concerts, offering virtual Artist Studio Tours, virtual lectures with question-and-answer sessions, and even working with winery partners to offer virtual tastings.
To experience VIRTUAL: Art, Sip & Stroll 2020, visit artsipstroll.com on April 25, at 11 a.m. Stay connected through Facebook: Yountville Arts, and Instagram: YvilleArts, visit www.artsipstroll.com, or join the mailing list at www.yountvillearts.com.
Pause with the Pennies
While Luck Penny Productions waits to reopen their theater, they are posting clips from past productions. Their first video, introduced by Taylor Bartolucci, presents scenes from their haunting and highly lauded 2016 production of “Big River,” the musical version of “Huckleberry Finn.” It starred Adam Blankenship as Huck and Philip Percy Williams in an award-winning performance as Jim. Watch it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdrVqVzJnLo&feature=youtube.
To Live in This World
“To remind you of simpler times,” Music in the Vineyards (MITV) has provided a link to listen to a recording of “To Live in This World,” a piece for soprano and string quartet by David Evan Thomas. It was commissioned in 2002 in memory of Gail Adams, the founding executive director of Music in the Vineyards, who died of pancreatic cancer before their eighth season.
Last year, as Music in the Vineyards celebrated its 25th anniversary, they reprised the piece in a performance at Hess Collection Winery, and to make it extra special, it was performed by Gail Adams’ granddaughter, Tori Tedeschi Adams, who was about to graduate from the Oberlin Conservatory.
“The symbolism of having Tori perform a work written for her grandmother when Tori was just 5 was too irresistible,” writes Michael Adams, who with his wife, Daria, now directs the annual chamber music series.
“To Live in This Word,” recorded by David Bowles of Swineshead Productions at Hess, can be heard (and viewed) at youtube.com/watch?v=2SE95uPyriY.
Napa Valley Film Festival canceled
The latest arts victim of the COVID-19 pandemic is the Napa Valley Film Festival, which was to take place in November and now has been moved to Nov. 10–14, 2021.
Asked about the current state of the film industry, Patrick Davila, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley, which produces the Napa Valley Film Festival, said: “While we remain in close contact with the film community as we are trying to navigate this situation, we are not the appropriate resource to comment on the industry at large.”
“We have been tracking the news and advice from local, state and federal governments, as well as discussing with many of our constituents, which include our local community leaders and venues, patrons, filmmakers and business partners,” he added. “The collective consensus is that the uncertainty of the situation does not allow our partners and team to initiate the commitments and plans today that are required for the event in November.”
Shakespeare’s BirthdayApril 23 is popularly assumed to be William Shakespeare’s birthday, and this year the Bard of Avon turns 456.
CalShakes is celebrating online with a “’Henry V’ prologue like you’ve never seen before,” as well as a 24-hour global Shakespeare Marathon, with offerings from around the world, including works from the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Stratford Festival. You can also view a short history of William Shakespeare from Calshakes’ dramaturg Philippa Kelly (teaser: what do Shakespeare and Shirley Temple have in common?). Find the party at calshakes.org/cal-shakes-online.
