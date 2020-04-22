Art Notes: Virtual art in Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll

Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll Goes Virtual

“Local artists need our support now more than ever, and it was important to the Yountville Arts Commission to find a way to continue offering that support”, said Parks and Recreation Director Samantha Holland. “With so much uncertainty, rescheduling the 2020 in person event was not going to be feasible, so we pushed ourselves to get creative and find a way to continue bringing art to the people, and people to the art. We believe this virtual event is going to be a great success for our artists and for all of us sheltering at home who are looking for creativity and beauty online.”