Art Notes: Wine and Words with Paul Wagner

Napa Valley College will host the first in a series of Friday evening events, “Wines & Words,” celebrating the Napa Valley College wine program and its faculty. The guest speaker for the inaugural event is author Paul Wagner. feature wines from the Napa Valley College winery.

“People should expect great wines, and great stories” Wagner says. “I’ll will share stories about the wines, the program, and my series of murder mystery novels.”

The event is open to the public and will take place in the McCarthy Library Annex on Friday Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 or $20 for students, and are available at tinyurl.com/winewords.

All proceeds benefit the Napa Valley College Vineyard and Winery Technology Program.

Paul Wagner is a McPherson Distinguished teacher and has taught at the Napa Valley College's Viticulture and Enology department for the past 27 years. He lectures at many universities and has spoken at more than 80 conferences throughout the world on wine, wine tourism, wine education, public affairs and wine marketing.

Under the direction of winemaker Paul Gospodarczyk, (Wine Enthusiast 40 under 40 Tastemakers of 2019), Napa Valley College undergraduates produce estate wines. Every aspect of the winemaking process is completed on the campus.

'So Many Stars' at Blue Note

Blue Note Napa presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Quartet in a new show "So Many Stars” on Thursday, Oct. 27.

It will be an entertaining night of songs made famous by stars such as Ella Fitzgerald, Julie London, Frank Sinatra, Astrud Gilberto and Nancy Wilson with an all-star band, featuring Noel Jewkes on sax, clarinet, flute and trumpet, Ruth Davies on stand-up bass and Mark Lee on drums.

Doors open at 6 and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.

Tickets range from $15 to $30 and can be purchased at www.bluenotenapa.com. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.

Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St.on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera House.

For more information, please visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.

Performing arts grants deadline

Letters of intent are due on Nov. 1, to begin the process of a applying for a performing arts grant from Napa Valley Presents, a new non-profit 501(c)(3) organization created from the sale of the Napa Valley Opera House.

Grants will be awarded to individuals, organizations and activities based in or conducting business and programming in Napa County that create, present and connect people with performing arts. Napa Valley Presents defines "performing arts" as music, dance, drama and spoken words.

Invitations to submit full grant application will be sent to selected applicants by Nov 21. Grants will be awarded in the spring of 2023.

The entire grant cycle and guidelines can be viewed at napavalleypresents.org, under the grants heading. To learn more about Napa Valley Presents, please visit napavalleypresents.org.