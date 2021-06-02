Art Notes: Yountville's Art, Sip & Stroll returns

One of the first live events of the year in the Napa Valley, Yountville Arts' ninth annual Art, Sip & Stroll takes place on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It will feature the renowned French-American artist Guy Buffet along with works from more than 50 artists, Buffet created the original watercolor painting seen on the 2021 event poster and will participate in a three-month long exhibit at The Gallery at the Yountville Community Center featuring many of his original paintings.
Tasting packages are $35 per person to taste wines from Napa Valley wineries and tasting rooms in one of the Tasting Pavilions. The $35 package includes a go-vino glass, four wine tasting tokens and a signed Guy Buffet Event poster.
Pre-sale tasting packages can be purchased at www.artsipstroll.com. Guests are also invited to stroll the event and enjoy the art at no charge.
Napa Valley Writers meet
Nina G is guest speaker Napa Valley Writers' next monthly meeting, 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, via Zoom.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
The author of the newly released "Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen," she will talk about becoming the world’s first female stuttering stand-up comedian and share experiences growing up in an Italian-Catholic family, brushes with famous comedians and interactions with people who didn’t get stuttering. She has been featured on NPR’s 51%, BBC’s Ouch, Psychology Today, Tedx, day time talk shows, Howard (Stern) 100 News, and the Stuttering John Podcast. Her website is NinaGcomedian.com.
Kathleen Thomas is June’s member reader. Thomas is a writer, painter, genealogist, gardener, photographer, blogger and frequent traveler who writes in all genres. She working on two novels and a book of short stories based on her time as a public health and psychiatric RN. You can find her at https://www.facebook.com/Kahtymeridiah, Twitter (@WriterPaints), Instagram (irekathleen), and https://writerpaints.com
Please register for the meeting before the day of the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LU0zRkr8Sz-iTIEoZZhynA). This way, ifthere is an issue with Zoom, Sarita Lopez can help you. Email her at lopezs10@live.com or text her at 707-508-9845.
Arts Council Napa Valley opens community fund applications
Arts Council Napa Valley has open its summer 2021 round of Community Fund grants for community public art projects. The grants will provide funds for individual artists, groups/troupes and small organizations with a budget of $100,000 or less.
The grant application is a two-phase process, starting with the question: What project or program would you create with up to $5,000?
The video, audio, or text answer to this question and how it would benefit the community must be emailed to Crysta@ArtsCouncilNV.org by June 11 to be considered for the second phase of the application process. Please limit video/audio to 2-3 minutes and your text answer to 500 words maximum. If you would prefer to call or virtually meet with Crysta, schedule an appointment via email.
If you have any questions, contact Crysta at Crysta@ArtsCouncilNV.org, or call (707) 257-2117 ext. 1.
The Manetti Shrem Opera Program
Festival Napa Valley is launching the Manetti Shrem Opera Program, a major new initiative to support the careers of gifted singers.
Created through a gift from Maria Manetti Shrem and Jan Shrem, the multifaceted program features renowned vocalists performing with leading conductors and opera directors; a summer vocal conservatory, a vocal arts concert series and scholarships for college-aged students and recent graduates.
The new Manetti Shrem Prize will be awarded to artists on the cusp of international careers. It includes a $10,000 career development grant and the opportunity to perform as part of Festival Napa Valley’s summer season.
The inaugural winners are Mexican tenor Mario Rojas and Canadian mezzo-soprano Simone McIntosh.
Rojas is an alumnus of Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Ryan Opera Center and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and recipient of the Sullivan Foundation Award, Luminarts Foundation Fellowship, and Emerging Singers Award at the Opera Index Vocal Competition.
McIntosh, currently an Adler Fellow at San Francisco Opera, graduated from McGill Schulich School of Music and the University of British Columbia. She was named one of the "30 Hottest Classical Musicians Under 30" by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation/
The 2021 Manetti Shrem Opera Program highlights includes the Napa debut of Cuban-American soprano Lisette Oropesa in recital at Charles Krug winery, a new production of Puccini’s "Gianni Schicchi," conducted by Kent Nagano and directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini with Lucas Meachem in the title role, an evening of “Opera Under the Stars” with tenor Michael Fabiano, Mario Rojas, Simone McIntosh and Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by James Conlon, and a Tribute to Tony Bennett starring “The Ambassador of The Great American Songbook” Michael Feinstein and friends.
Festival Napa Valley’s 15th season takes place July 16-25.
Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival Coming Sept. 18
VALLEJO -- The new Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival will offer opportunities to explore the waterfront, promenade, and historic coal sheds and view works by local artists. while listening to five headline bands on Sept. 18. food truck vendors, Mare Island Brewing Co. beers, and wines will be available.
Ferry service from San Francisco Pier 41 and Sausalito will be provided by Blue and Gold Fleet.
Performers will include three-time Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito; Jackie Greene; Dumpstaphunk; New Orleans jam band Them Vibes and New Monsoon as well as local jazz bands.
Tickets are $75 general and $150 VIP, which includes valet parking. For more information, visit www.dockofbayfest.com.
'Winter's Tale' at Cal Shakes
ORINDA -- California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes)will present "The Winter’s Tale" Sept. 1-26 at the Bruns Amphitheater. The production, previously announced in February as part of the Season of Shared Light, will be directed by Artistic Director Eric Ting in an adaptation by Ting and Resident Dramaturg Philippa Kelly.
Tickets will go on sale to the public in July. Dates are subject to change based on COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.
For information visit www.calshakes.org.
Online from Oregon Shakespeare Festival
Kent Gash’s 2014 production of this Shakespeare classic, a fan favorite when it debuted in the Thomas Theatre in 2014. Antipholus and Dromio journey north to the big city in search of their lost family—and straight into the heart of the Harlem Renaissance—in this jazz-filled, visually delightful production that Oregon ArtsWatch called “vibrantly re-envisioned…a joyful jaunt.”
Streaming June 1—June 26 for $15.