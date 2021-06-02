Art Notes: Yountville's Art, Sip & Stroll returns

Kathleen Thomas is June’s member reader. Thomas is a writer, painter, genealogist, gardener, photographer, blogger and frequent traveler who writes in all genres. She working on two novels and a book of short stories based on her time as a public health and psychiatric RN. You can find her at https://www.facebook.com/Kahtymeridiah, Twitter (@WriterPaints), Instagram (irekathleen), and https://writerpaints.com

Please register for the meeting before the day of the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LU0zRkr8Sz-iTIEoZZhynA). This way, ifthere is an issue with Zoom, Sarita Lopez can help you. Email her at lopezs10@live.com or text her at 707-508-9845.

Arts Council Napa Valley opens community fund applications

Arts Council Napa Valley has open its summer 2021 round of Community Fund grants for community public art projects. The grants will provide funds for individual artists, groups/troupes and small organizations with a budget of $100,000 or less.

The grant application is a two-phase process, starting with the question: What project or program would you create with up to $5,000?