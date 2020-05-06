Artistry online and daily miracles

You can tell people are in need of entertainment. When a huge dump truck from Napa Recycling showed up on our street to deliver my order of compost, all the neighbors came out to watch. Ten yards is the minimum you need to order to have it delivered, and this turned out to be a mountain about as large as my house, so I suppose it was amusing.
This week and next week, I am on a company-mandated furlough, and, from our-every shrinking staff at The Register, copy desk chief, Kelly Doren and our one remaining copy editor, Tim Yagle, will be valiantly pitching in to create the features sections. Meanwhile, I will be working on a new novel, while figuring out what to do with my Mt. Everest of compost.
My emails are recommending more edifying entertainment during these hard times.
Napan Chris Carpenter recommended checking out a YouTube video, co-produced by Sarah Schmidt, who performed in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway and is now living in Napa.
Schmidt and colleague Richard Hester brought together — virtually — 275 actors from 16 “Jersey Boys” companies around the world to sing together in a touching tribute to “the brave souls who are putting their lives on the line every day ... working to keep us going, are out there protecting us, risking your lives to take of us.”
In what looks like a classy Zoom meeting, they each appear in their own little box joyfully singing “Who Loves You” — in unison, too — while the the screen flashes their far-flung company locations — Broadway, the UK, La Jolla, the Netherlands. The song, made famous by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, was reprised in “Jersey Boys.”
You can find it at youtube.com/watch?v=7aU57pMVdJw. “I have seen it a couple of times and still get goosebumps,” Chris wrote.
Another instance of inspiring global artistry comes from Festival Napa Valley. When the festival postponed its 15th anniversary season to 2021, two alumni of the festival’s Blackburn Music Academy, conductor Zach Salsburg-Frank and violinist Sienna Peck, decided to create The Festival Napa Valley Remote Ensemble. It’s composed of 126 festival musicians, past and present, from 26 states, eight countries, and five continents, musicians from orchestras, ensembles, opera companies and music conservatories like the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, Juilliard School, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Toronto Symphony.
Together, they perform “Va, pensiero” chorus from Verdi’s opera “Nabucco,” virtually.
Each musician recorded their part on a smartphone while following a virtual conductor. These were synchronized into one piece, which they have dedicated “to the essential workers whose heroic efforts safeguard the health and safety of our communities.”
“‘Va, pensiero’ was a perfect choice of music, a moving hymn that has served as a rallying song of hope and resilience for people around the world,” said Charles Letourneau, the Festival’s vice president and director of artistic planning.
It’s on Festival Napa Valley’s YouTube channel, youtu.be/jHV9wLvNYxArepresenting, and it’s glorious.
Wow, and I thought it was a feat that with our publisher, editors and writers all scattered around the valley working remotely and disappearing on furloughs, we still manage to pull together a newspaper each day.
We have been known to call it “The Daily Miracle,” but clearly there are greater — and certainly more artistic — discoveries to be made. While one is moving 10 yards of compost.
