Artistry online and daily miracles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You can tell people are in need of entertainment. When a huge dump truck from Napa Recycling showed up on our street to deliver my order of compost, all the neighbors came out to watch. Ten yards is the minimum you need to order to have it delivered, and this turned out to be a mountain about as large as my house, so I suppose it was amusing.

This week and next week, I am on a company-mandated furlough, and, from our-every shrinking staff at The Register, copy desk chief, Kelly Doren and our one remaining copy editor, Tim Yagle, will be valiantly pitching in to create the features sections. Meanwhile, I will be working on a new novel, while figuring out what to do with my Mt. Everest of compost.

My emails are recommending more edifying entertainment during these hard times.

Napan Chris Carpenter recommended checking out a YouTube video, co-produced by Sarah Schmidt, who performed in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway and is now living in Napa.

Schmidt and colleague Richard Hester brought together — virtually — 275 actors from 16 “Jersey Boys” companies around the world to sing together in a touching tribute to “the brave souls who are putting their lives on the line every day ... working to keep us going, are out there protecting us, risking your lives to take of us.”