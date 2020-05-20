Artists in Residence: A time to discover what you truly value

“I felt it was such a beautiful project because it was addressing the reoccurring cycle of what we all know from birth to passing, and as a natural cycle,” she said. “I look at it a little differently now and yet I still believe in hopefulness.”

“The subjects range from newborn babies to folks in their wheelchairs representing a perfect medley along life’s spectrum,” Carlisle said. “The completed collection arose from a blending of original photographs with graphic renderings and photo collages guiding them to its fruition.”

Carlisle had another exhibit, scheduled for a Yountville tasting room at this time, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“In these sheltering at home times I think we have rediscovered how time can expand with engagement,” Carlisle said. “For me, this is what art does for everyone, whether they be the creator or consumer of what stops them in their tracks.”

“Poetry, writing, photography, painting, sculpting -- they all ask us to stop and spend time and ponder,” she said. “That is what my art is for me, trying to touch the pulse of our humanness either while I am working or in spending time with another person’s piece of work.”