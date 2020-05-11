Artists in residence: How Napa County arists are staying busiy during the lockdown

The shelter in place requirement that has disrupted many lives as it drags on over seven weeks, has not affected Huddleston as much as it has others.

“Since I work from my home studio anyway, I have actually been very productive and, because I’ve spent more time painting, business has been quite good,” he said.

“The main downside, of course, is not being able to visit as much with kids, grandkids and friends,” he said. “The Zoom app helps.”

During these weeks of staying home Huddleston’s art has taken a “little bit” of a new direction, he said. He has been studying the techniques of many of his favorite contemporary artists as well as the old masters.

“My work would still be categorized as impressionism, but I continue to pursue boldness and minimal brushwork to hopefully add more drama and spontaneity,” he said. “I like to think the quality of my work is continuing in an upward direction.”

Huddleston said he probably will not be doing any more travel art workshops, but he still does workshops on location.

“I did my first watercolor travel workshop after attending a Richard Yip workshop,” Huddleston said. “He had been planning a workshop in his homeland of China, with some time in Hong Kong as well.”