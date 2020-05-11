Artists in residence: How Napa County arists are staying busiy during the lockdown

While much of the world’s people are staying inside their homes to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Napa’s artists are quietly and passionately creating art. This is the fourth in a series about what local artists are doing during this unprecedented time.
Dave Huddleston
It might be possible to live in Napa and never see a Dave Huddleston painting - but it isn’t probable. Original Huddleston paintings are found in many Napa homes.
When dining out, the beautiful paintings on the restaurant walls often carry Huddleston’s signature, and someone at the table is likely to tell you about taking a travel art workshop from Huddleston.
Huddleston also illustrates the kind of books grandparents enjoy purchasing as gifts for their grandchildren.
His illustrations of the “Call of the Child,” series, written by Craig Ahlstrom, captivates adults as well as children as do his illustrations for “Gracie the Purple Chicken,” written by Robin Spinelli.
The talented artist recently created art for “A Message from the Future of Paradise,” a documentary film commemorating the Campfire in Paradise that is being directed and produced by Allen Meyer. The film speaks to the past, present and future of the Paradise community as they move forward from the devastating fires.
The shelter in place requirement that has disrupted many lives as it drags on over seven weeks, has not affected Huddleston as much as it has others.
“Since I work from my home studio anyway, I have actually been very productive and, because I’ve spent more time painting, business has been quite good,” he said.
“The main downside, of course, is not being able to visit as much with kids, grandkids and friends,” he said. “The Zoom app helps.”
During these weeks of staying home Huddleston’s art has taken a “little bit” of a new direction, he said. He has been studying the techniques of many of his favorite contemporary artists as well as the old masters.
“My work would still be categorized as impressionism, but I continue to pursue boldness and minimal brushwork to hopefully add more drama and spontaneity,” he said. “I like to think the quality of my work is continuing in an upward direction.”
Huddleston said he probably will not be doing any more travel art workshops, but he still does workshops on location.
“I did my first watercolor travel workshop after attending a Richard Yip workshop,” Huddleston said. “He had been planning a workshop in his homeland of China, with some time in Hong Kong as well.”
“Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with cancer a month before the scheduled departure,” Huddleston continued. “He called me and asked if I would teach the workshop and I accepted.”
After that, Huddleston started a series of overseas workshops organized by one of his students who was a travel agent. These workshops included trips to France, Hawaii and Mexico, plus many trips across the United States.
“It’s amazing how time speeds up as you get older,” Huddleston said. “I’ve been going at warp speed with my painting just to keep up. I’m happy with the results I’ve been getting and have no thoughts about slowing down.’’
Huddleston said he is “happy to accept commissions” and “after the plague leaves us alone,” he can be contacted for personal viewing.
People who would like to see more of Huddleston’s work can find it on Facebook, Instagram and a site called “Thriving Christian Artists.”
Michael Fitzpatrick
Michael Fitzpatrick paintings are recognizable even before his signature, on the bottom of the canvas, can be seen.
Whether it is a figurative, still life or a landscape, there is a common thread of beauty that runs through his work that can be detected by an appreciative eye.
The classically trained artist, who paints in oils, has many collectors around the world and shows in galleries in Napa and Sausalito.
Prior to devoting himself to fine art, Fitzpatrick had a 30-year career in advertising. Drawing and design were a daily part of his work during those years.
In the mid 1990s Fitzpatrick left advertising to follow his dream and has seldom missed a day of working in his studio since then.
“To get virtuosity, you can’t stop painting,” Fitzpatrick said. “It goes away if you stop.”
Fitzpatrick is known for his rigorous attention to composition and for his use of “randomness.”
He credits randomness for the beauty of his paintings and infuses it whenever possible and at every scale.
“Randomness is all around. That’s what you pick up with your subconscious,” he said. “You don’t notice it consciously. You feel it.”
“Random is beauty,” he said. There are no ugly clouds.”
During this time when the world in locked down to avoid the spread of Covid-19, much has changed for Fitzpatrick.
“Since art galleries are closed the biggest impact on me is there is no place to sell my art,” Fitzpatrick said.
“This obviously too has a large impact on galleries,” he said. “I hope they weather the storm and are able to continue offering art to the world.”
“Since I’m not so concerned with supplying galleries with work, I have time to do pieces for national and international competitions,” he said.
He is currently entering his portrait of a young redheaded woman in the American Portrait Society annual members only competition.
Fitzpatrick, who also teaches art has been impacted by social distancing. He is now developing a program to do classes through Zoom and supplement it with emails and texts.
“My biggest challenge is to adapt to the changing world and art market,” he said.
“I am planning on getting up to speed on digital painting,” Fitzpatrick said. “Since the learning process is time consuming this should be the ideal opportunity.”
He is looking forward to the day when people can again come view his work at his Coombs Street studio.
Fitzpatrick’s work can be viewed on his website: michaelfitzpatrickpainter.com and on Instagram at michaelfitzpatrickart.
Vincent Pagniucci
Vincent Pagniucci exemplifies the adage “when times get tough, the tough get going.” During this challenging time, he is making many changes to the way he works.
Pagniucci is a professional art and music teacher who was teaching groups of children and adults in studio settings on a daily basis before the threat of Covid-19 spreading resulted in the closing of schools.
No longer able to teach music at Napa School of Music and art at Nimbus and Sunrise Montessori, Pagniucci transitioned to making live and recorded video classes for his students from his home.
“Thankfully, I’ve been able to continue to make a living with art and music,” Pagniucci said.
His home studio is now equipped with microphones, video cameras and stands. He is spending about 25 hours a week recording art lessons for his art students and using Skype and Zoom for drumming lessons for his Napa School of Music students.
To accommodate his students, who are also sheltering at home, Pagniucci is using simple tools such as a pencil.
“Everyone has a pencil, but not everyone has a pastel set,” he said. “So, it has been back to the basics of drawing with a pencil.”
He has been creating one to five-hour long video art lessons in which he produces a wildlife drawing from start to finish.
He breaks the video into four segments and emails them, along with a reference photo and his finished example to his art students.
“Focusing on fully rendered pencil drawings has brought me back to the fundamentals of drawing,” Pagniucci said.
Prior to Covid -19 he was working in full color with a variety of materials including pastel, watercolor and ink. In addition to changing to simpler materials to teach art under current conditions, Pagniucci has had to learn “the art of video.”
“it isn’t easy getting great video and audio quality, so I’ve experimented with different microphones, cameras and camera angles,” he said. As the shelter in place has extended, my ability to teach art and music from home has improved.”
Pagniucci has also learned to narrate for his students as he draws.
“I feel a bit like Bob Ross, telling stories and giving drawing advice while I work,” he said. “It’s been quite fun.”
Though he has chosen to find the silver lining in teaching art and music under quarantine conditions, he acknowledges there are negatives. For one, he worries about disturbing his neighbors.
“I’d like to thank my wife and neighbors for tolerating hours of drumming every day for the last six weeks,” he said, only half-jokingly.
His biggest challenge during this time is that the necessary amount of “screen time is too much” and he misses the social and physical aspect of teaching in a studio.
Pagniucci is looking forward to the day when the pandemic ends and people no longer have the need for social distancing.
“I’d like to go to a busy café and have breakfast with my family when this ends,” he said.
One thing he has learned during this time is that video is an effective way to teach.
“I’ve been able to see my students learn and improve even during a 30-minute Skype lesson,” he said.
For those who are looking for a new learning opportunity for themselves or their children while sheltering in place, Pagniucci is available for private art lessons via Skype or Zoom.
He can be contacted through his website. www.vincentpagniucci.com.
