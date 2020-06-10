Artists in Residence: Peter Scaturro, finding solace and inspiration in simplicity

He lived in Mill Valley before moving to Napa in 2007. He was drawn to Napa because some members of Napa Arts Council were “very encouraging” to him.

Scaturro has taught abstract watercolor and other art classes for Napa Valley Adult Education and at Napa State Hospital but spends most of his time creating his own art in his studio.

Scaturro has been most inspired by the Russian painter and art theorist Wassily Kandinsky, who is generally credited with being the pioneer of abstract art and whose approach to art was spiritual and philosophical.

Recently, Scaturro has also been inspired by the Swedish artist and mystic, Hilma af Klint, who did some abstracts that predated those by Kandinsky. Since Kandinsky and Klint died in 1944, Scaturro never met either of them but their legacy has influenced his work.

“They both, in different ways, painted from an inner necessity. They also were attracted to the mystical in the creative process,” Scaturro said. “I have long shared that attraction and experience.”

“I evolved into becoming an abstract expressionist painter and ceramic sculptor as I listened more to an inner voice that was in sync with my spiritual consciousness,” he said.