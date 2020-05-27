Artists in residence: 'Quarantine Collections' from COVID-19

Since retiring from a 40-year career in law and moving to Napa, Hansen has committed himself to professional landscape photography, featuring the places he and his wife discover on their travels as well as the “sublime beauty” of the Napa Valley.

The first step he took to enhance his photographic skills was taking an online course to improve his Photoshop skills.

Then, Hansen went through his images, sorting, reorganizing and cataloging.

“I re-edited some of my older images, using Photoshop with a few new tricks that I have learned in the workshop,” Hansen said.

One result of Hansen’s new Photoshop skills is a photograph he took in Antelope Canyon in Arizona in 2018.

“I had never edited the file because I felt there was no way that it would produce an image meeting my standards,” Hansen said. “Through a series of different layers and masks, I was able to bring out both the highlights and shadows in what I now consider to be a pretty nice photograph.”

“Until Shelter in Place came into being, I simply did not have the time to give this image the work it deserved,” he said.