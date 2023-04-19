For an organization that relies completely on volunteers and a very modest budget to survive for more than a few years, is rare. Everyone is gung-ho at the beginning, but as time wears on, that energy wears out.

That’s not the case with Art Association Napa Valley, a 501(c)(3) organization which is celebrating 75 years of supporting Napa Valley artists. With 175 members, it is still going strong. In fact, as this group ages, it seems to get stronger.

“We opened our retail gallery at 1307 First Street (just west of Randolph Street) in 2010,” said Janis Adams, president for the past three years of Art Gallery Napa Valley. “Before that, it was a year here and a year there in other locations in the valley.”

Currently, 54 artists, representing glass art, painting, photography, pottery and more display their work in the gallery. Each pays booth rent, a small commission on sales to the gallery, and also works one or two four-hour shifts a month, depending on the size of their booth.

“No one is getting paid to do this,” said Adams, “It’s a labor of love.”

Two artists curate the front of the gallery every month to follow that month’s theme. The January theme was “Abstraction,” followed by “Mustard” in February, and of course, “Celebrating 75 Years” in March. Everyone is invited to celebrate the 75th Anniversary at an Open House at the 1520 Behrens Street location, Friday March 24 to Sunday March 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Many of the Art Gallery artists also participate in the Association’s annual Open Studios held the last two full weekends in September.

And how good is the art? Many of the artists have placed work around the world. Their art adorns the cover of magazines, is housed in commercial buildings as well as residential spaces, and wins awards. And while prices vary, much of the art is surprisingly affordable.

Tom Collins, who specializes in porcelain and stoneware, is one of the artists currently in the gallery. He was a publisher in Chicago in the late 60’s, but was increasingly drawn to art. He’d work as a publisher from 4 a.m. until noon, then spend the rest of the day in galleries. In 1971, he received his Masters of Fine Art degree.

“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born, and the day you find out why,” said Collins. He opened an art school in Sonoma, then in Claremont, and several others in the western U.S. He still teaches, although prefers not to do so full time. But teaching seems to be in his bones – his current project is to start a pottery center for the Art Association at the “Dive Into Color” space at 2201 Jefferson Street.

Collins uses a wheel to throw pots. He chooses porcelain at times because it is brighter than stoneware. He is a “co-artist” on some projects, and works with an artist who was born without thumbs, and who is a remarkable painter. Collins has been a member of the association for 10 years, and has shown his art there for the past three.

Adams, on the other hand, came to art as a hobbyist. A girlfriend suggested they both enroll in a five-week class at Napa’s Adult School. The girlfriend dropped out after the first week, but Adams stuck with it. She had an eight-year consulting job in Denver, which has a large and well-known glass warehouse. Adams spent lots of time there, began reading everything she could get her hands on, lived on line at glass art sites and met other glass artists. Her first kiln was a table-top version, 14” square with a 4” opening. After a year, she bought a 41” x 23” kiln with a 13” opening, which lives on a steel table.

“I like glass to be happy,” she says of the colorful and practical pieces she creates. “Pieces that put a smile on people’s faces.” Adams creates a lot of pendants, vases and plates. Oftentimes, she is surprised to see what comes out of the kiln. “Sometimes, when I think the glass will end up square, it doesn’t. It’s up to the glass.” Adams never throws glass out. “You never know when you’ll find the perfect piece for a project.” She’s been at it for 15 years and finds it more and more fascinating.

Geoff Hansen was a Workers Comp judge in Redding, who retired to Napa and took up photography “five or six years ago,” he said. He is self-taught. “I watched a lot of YouTube videos and took advantage of Nikon pro services.” Hansen specializes in outdoor photography and has a great eye for capturing light. “If it’s cloudy or stormy, I’m out there.” His piece “Hot Air” won a best of show at the County Fair and was later on the cover of 57° Magazine. He has photos all over the world. “People will see my art and ask for a request.” He is a member of both Art Association Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Arts Council and serves on the governing board of both organizations.

The Art Association formed in 1948. Artists were increasingly coming to Napa and recognized the need to socialize and learn from each other. The original group included the Art and Garden Association, which broke off within a year. In 1953, Theo McFall, a longtime successful Bay Area glass artist, paid a little over $500 for the land at 1520 Behrens Street, which he turned over to the group and led a group of volunteers to build a “club house” on the property. The Napa County Board of Supervisors” Arts and Culture grants have helped to upgrade the facility, which until the flood control project was completed, flooded all the time. It's now in great shape, and besides being the “clubhouse,” it is available to the public for rent for only $25 an hour.

Membership dues for the Art Association are only $55 a year. The Gallery is open daily 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. For a “no pressure" viewing experience, stop by anytime. The volunteer on-hand can answer any questions you might have.