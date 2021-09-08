“110 Stories” — Remembering September 11

Jason Cascone started with the New York Fire Department a few days prior to September 11, 2001. On that day, a fellow firefighter said to him, “Kid, this is your first day on the job? Do you realize how absolutely unbelievable that is? For the rest of your life in the fire department, your first day will be the worst day of your career.”

This scene is brought alive in Sarah Tuft’s play “110 Stories,” which the Justin Siena Theater Department will be producing in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The play dramatizes the real-life experiences of firemen, first responders, and others in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Tuft, along with Cascone, and other people on whom the play was based, will be interviewed on a Zoom presentation, hosted by James Thomas Bailey, director of the Justin Siena Theater Department.

Attendees will get the opportunity to meet these courageous people and hear a first-hand account of their experiences.

“110 Stories” is a moment-by-moment journey through 9/11 as told by eyewitnesses, survivors, and recovery workers. They include a photojournalist, a mother, an ironworker, a nurse, a massage therapist, and a homeless man, all of whom comforted someone, or saved a life in the aftermath of the tragedy.