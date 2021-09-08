“110 Stories” — Remembering September 11

Jason Cascone started with the New York Fire Department a few days prior to September 11, 2001. On that day, a fellow firefighter said to him, “Kid, this is your first day on the job? Do you realize how absolutely unbelievable that is? For the rest of your life in the fire department, your first day will be the worst day of your career.”
This scene is brought alive in Sarah Tuft’s play “110 Stories,” which the Justin Siena Theater Department will be producing in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The play dramatizes the real-life experiences of firemen, first responders, and others in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Tuft, along with Cascone, and other people on whom the play was based, will be interviewed on a Zoom presentation, hosted by James Thomas Bailey, director of the Justin Siena Theater Department.
Attendees will get the opportunity to meet these courageous people and hear a first-hand account of their experiences.
“110 Stories” is a moment-by-moment journey through 9/11 as told by eyewitnesses, survivors, and recovery workers. They include a photojournalist, a mother, an ironworker, a nurse, a massage therapist, and a homeless man, all of whom comforted someone, or saved a life in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Their unflinching, freaked-out, and sometimes funny stories capture the immediacy of that day. The shock, the terror, the fear, and how ordinary people transcended those emotions. The play captures the resiliency of New York City and underscores each human person’s capacity for compassion, bringing all Americans together in these divisive times.
The Zoom presentation on Sept. 9 is free. There will be four performances of “110 Stories” starting Thursday, Oct. 4. For both the Zoom link and ticket information, go to www.justin-siena.org/tickets.
Jarvis shows 'A Visual History of The World Trade Center'
The Jarvis Conservatory will honor Sept. 11, 2001, by presenting a screening of "A Visual History of the World Trade Center" for the community.
Jarvis collaborated with film director Monte Diamond to bring to the Napa Valley community free screenings of this poignant short film.
The 30-minute film presents four moments from the history of the World Trade Center set to the four movements of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s symphony "Scheherazade."
The first part shows the imagination and skill that went into the buildings. The second story shows the towers in a variety of films as they became part of the lore of New York filmmaking for more than 27 years. In the third Petit records his spectacular feat tight-rope walking the span of the two structures.
The fourth, the collapse of the towers, brings out bravery and caring of people on the worst of all possible days.
The four screenings are at 1, 2:15, 3:30, and 4:45 p.m.
Admission is free but requires an online reservation to www.jarvisconservatory.com
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Call 707-255-5445 for information or visit jarvisconservatory.com.