2020 — A year in Napa Valley photos

The fire was moving fast, but it was blocked from where I was parked by a vineyard, which can act as a firebreak. I jumped out of the car, set up my cameras and started snapping. Within an hour the fire had jumped to another ridge and slipped down the mountain toward the valley’s edge. Even in the pale morning light the many dark plumes of smoke signified that a home or other structure had been consumed.

Cars continued to pull over, the drivers stepping out, their expressions a mixture of horror and awe at the strange beauty we were witnessing. Few spoke. After a few minutes most jumped back in their cars and sped off.

A woman I’d never seen before approached. She wore a mask and leaned close.

“Not sure we can take this anymore,” she whispered, shaking her head.

I just nodded.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in the Glass Fire, but like all wildfires, the devastation and destruction that it wrought will be felt for years as lives and livelihoods are rebuilt.

The year 2020 also brought a divisive election, but I have not included any photos of that here. We each carry our own particular images of those events in our minds, and most of us are trying to put them behind us.