2022 Youth Arts show opens in Yountville

Yountville arts

A new show at Gallery at the Yountville Community Center featuring art from 30 local young artists opens with a reception on Dec. 8. 

 Submitted art

Yountville Arts opens a new show 2022 Youth Art Exhibit featuring works by 30 talented young artists ages 6-17, with a reception on Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Gallery at the Yountville Community Center.

Children from Napa Valley Schools and the Napa Valley Boys and Girls Club participated in this year’s annual gallery show.

Their subjects include colorful landscapes, animals, imaginary creatures and robots, starry nights, and holiday scenes. While most of the art is in vibrant color, there are also several well-executed black and white drawings.

This year for added fun and excitement local songbird Robin McKee-Cant will bring her original Christmas Carol Karaoke entertainment, inviting children and adults to sing in the holidays, karaoke style.

The ‘Youth Art Exhibit’ runs through Friday, Jan. 6. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., evenings and weekends by appointment. The Gallery at the Community Center is at 6516 Washington St., Yountville.

To learn more about Yountville Arts please visit www.yountvillearts.com or follow us on Instagram @yvillearts or on Facebook @Yountville Arts.

Napans kicked off the holiday season with the city's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday evening.
