2022 Youth Arts show opens in Yountville

Yountville Arts opens a new show 2022 Youth Art Exhibit featuring works by 30 talented young artists ages 6-17, with a reception on Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Gallery at the Yountville Community Center.
Children from Napa Valley Schools and the Napa Valley Boys and Girls Club participated in this year’s annual gallery show.
Their subjects include colorful landscapes, animals, imaginary creatures and robots, starry nights, and holiday scenes. While most of the art is in vibrant color, there are also several well-executed black and white drawings.
This year for added fun and excitement local songbird Robin McKee-Cant will bring her original Christmas Carol Karaoke entertainment, inviting children and adults to sing in the holidays, karaoke style.
The ‘Youth Art Exhibit’ runs through Friday, Jan. 6. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., evenings and weekends by appointment. The Gallery at the Community Center is at 6516 Washington St., Yountville.
To learn more about Yountville Arts please visit
www.yountvillearts.com or follow us on Instagram @yvillearts or on Facebook @Yountville Arts.
Wayback Wednesday: Napa Christmas Tree Lighting festivities through the years
Jack Smock and Veronica Garcia of Napa brought their 9-month-old daughter Lily to Veterans Memorial Park for a previous Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Howard Yune/Register
The Tap Dancing Christmas Trees were among the dancers to perform in the Veterans Memorial Park bowl Wednesday night during the city of Napa's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Howard Yune/Register
Members of the Napa Valley Dance House performed before hundreds of spectators at Veterans Memorial Park before the annual lighting of the downtown Napa Christmas tree on Wednesday night.
Howard Yune/Register
Performing at Napa's annual Christmas tree lighting for the first time was the Vallejo-based dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli. The celebration returned to Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday night after its cancellation last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard Yune/Register
The city of Napa on Wednesday illuminated its Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park at about 6:45 p.m., after a 10-second countdown led by Mayor Scott Sedgley before several hundred spectators at the downtown greensward. The celebration was returning to Napa for the first time since 2019, before the stay-at-home restrictions triggered by COVID-19.
Howard Yune/Register
The younger members of the Napa Valley Dance Center entertained spectators at the Napa tree lighting ceremony with "Angel Time" Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Howard Yune, Register
Dance House Napa Valley performed for several hundred spectators Wednesday night before the lighting of a 29-foot-tall Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
The Napa Valley Dance Center performed "Old-Fashioned Christmas" before several hundred people at a previous Napa tree lighting celebration.
Howard Yune, Register
The medley "Deck the Rooftop," a Rockettes-style number by the Napa Valley Dance Company, closed the performance at Napa's Veterans Memorial Park before the annual lighting of the city's Christmas tree.
Howard Yune, Register
Sing Napa Valley performed carols for hundreds of audience members who gathered at Napa's Veterans Memorial Park for the city's annual Christmas tree lighting Wednesday night.
Howard Yune, Register
Families posed for snapshots in front of downtown Napa's 29-foot-tall Christmas tree minutes after its illumination Wednesday night at the end of the city's annual ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
Howard Yune, Register
Tubas at Large, a heavy-brass ensemble, serenaded early arrivals Wednesday night at Napa's annual Christmas tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park. The musicians also are scheduled to perform at Napa's TubaChristmas concert Dec. 7.
Howard Yune, Register
Members of the Pepperettes company opened a performance Wednesday night at Napa's Veterans Memorial Park before the ceremonial lighting of a 29-foot-tall tree to open the holiday season, one day before Thanksgiving.
Howard Yune, Register
Ana Macias, 10, and Ximena Quinonez, 11, look at the Christmas tree during the annual Christmas tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday night.
Maria Sestito, Register
Dancers from the Napa Valley Dance Center perform "Silent Night" during the annual Christmas tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday night.
Maria Sestito, Register
Napa children sang songs, including "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "Jingle Bells," during the annual Christmas tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa on Wednesday night.
Maria Sestito, Register
Napa Valley Elite Allstars performed during the annual Christmas tree lighting at Veterans Park in downtown Napa on Wednesday night.
Maria Sestito, Register
Napa Valley Elite Allstars performed during the annual Christmas tree lighting at Veterans Park in downtown Napa on Wednesday night.
Maria Sestito, Register
Ana, 9, and Ian Macias, 7, admire the 29-foot tall Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa following the annual lighting of the tree on Wednesday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Addalyn Hood, 5, covers her mouth in excitement after Mayor Jill Techel announces that the Christmas tree is going to be lit.
Maria Sestito, Register
Allyson Cullen, a freshman at Vintage High School, and Breanna Bang, a senior at Napa High School, perform with the Napa Valley Dance Center during the Christmas tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park in Napa Wednesday night.
Maria Sestito
Lea Ortiz and her daughter Arianna, 3, take a selfie by the Christmas Tree at Veterans Memorial Park in Napa Wednesday night.
Maria Sestito
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2013 - Dancers perform a combined dance and sign language number to Silent Night before the downtown Napa Christmas tree lighting in Napa on Wednesday night. Lisa James/Register
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2013 - The Tap Dancing Christmas Trees give a big finish at the downtown Napa Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday night. Lisa James/Register
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2013 - Children gather for photos at the base of the downtown Napa Christmas tree after the tree lighting in Napa on Wednesday night. Lisa James/Register
WEDNESDAY - NOVEMBER 20, 2012 - NAPA, CA - Dancers from the Napa Valley Dance Company perform for spectators before the lighting of the Christmas tree at Veterans Park in downtown Napa on Wednesday evening. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
WEDNESDAY - NOVEMBER 20, 2012 - NAPA, CA - Napans delight in the lighting of the Christmas tree at Veterans Park in downtown Napa on Wednesday evening. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Napans kicked off the holiday season with the city's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday evening.
Nick Otto, Register video
