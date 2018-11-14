The Napa Valley Film Festival has brought celebrities into Napa, including actor, filmmaker, and musician Billy Bob Thornton.
Best known for his roles in “Sling Blade,” “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” “Armageddon” and “Bad Santa,” Thornton was honored on Nov. 8 at the Celebrity Tributes program at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville.
He received the Caldwell Vineyard Maverick Award alongside fellow actors Alice Eve and Laurence Fishburne, who received the Raymond Vineyards Trailblazer and Charles Krug Legendary Actor Awards, respectively.
While Thornton and his fellow actors were walking the red carpet outside the theater, this writer got a chance to ask him a few questions about his career and his passions. A transcription of the interview is printed below:
Zak Fennie: How are you doing?
Billy Bob Thornton: I’m doing awesome, bud! How are you?
ZF: I’m doing wonderful, thank you! I was curious, what do you find most engaging about film-making?
BBT: Well, it’s a way to live in a world that you don’t live in every day, you know. For a few weeks, months, year, or whatever, you just disappear into a world that you’re not usually in and you get to explore things that maybe you haven’t studied. I’ve played everything from Davy Crockett to the head of NASA, and you just get to learn so much.
ZF: That’s awesome! I know you just got off a tour with your band (The Boxmasters). I was wondering, how do you manage being both a musician, actor, and filmmaker? Does one stimulate you more than the other?
BBT: Well, I grew up as a musician, and when I came to California I accidentally became an actor (laughs). I love both mediums equally—I came to acting later, but I still love them equally. The tour we just got off was 43 shows in 50 days, so it was pretty brutal. The first show of the tour was actually right here in this theater!
ZF: That’s super cool, you’ve come full circle! And how are you enjoying being in Napa so far?
BBT: Oh we love it! We come up here quite a bit. Both my family and my wife’s family love it up here quite a bit, so we bring our daughter up here a lot.
ZF: Glad to hear it. Thank you for your time, Mr. Thornton.
BBT: Thank you, bud!