Transcendence Theatre Company, creators and producers of the award-winning “Broadway Under the Stars,” presents its annual “Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular” this December, sharing joys of the season at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater in Yountville on Dec. 14 and 15.
Created, directed and choreographed by Tony Gonzalez, this new show is an all-ages seasonal celebration featuring Broadway performers from shows including “Wicked,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Mamma Mia!” “Mary Poppins,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Hair,” “Spring Awakening,” “Memphis,” “42nd Street,” “An American in Paris” and “Phantom of the Opera”—performing a blend of song and dance that distinguishes this professional, award-winning theater company.
Award-winning musical director and arranger Susan Draus leads a 10-piece band with new arrangements of favorite holiday classics and Broadway tunes from shows including “Sound of Music,” “Anastasia,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Frozen,” “White Christmas,” “Into The Woods” and “Peter Pan.”
Broadway artists scheduled to appear include Aashley Morgan, Colin Campbell McAdoo, Daniel Scott Walton, David R. Gordon, David Grindrod, Dean Releford-Lee, Jessica Lee Coffman, Kristin Piro, Kyle Kemph, Libby Servais, Lori Haley Fox, Luis Figueroa, Michael Linden, Micki Weiner, Royzell D. Walker, Shaleah Adkisson, Shannan Steele, Stephan Stubbins and Taylor Broadard.
The shows are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. The Saturday matinee, a Family Fun Day, includes pre-show photo booth and activities for families. The Saturday evening show is Ugly Sweater Night with a pre-show competition in the lobby.
Tickets are $39 to $139. Purchase tickets at 707-546-3600 or BroadwayHolidayShow.com. The Lincoln Theater is at 100 California Drive, Yountville.
Based in Sonoma County, Transcendence Theatre Company is an award-winning, nonprofit arts organization composed of artists with professional experience from Broadway, film and television.
The company’s headliners have included Sutton Foster and Megan Hilty. Featured performers have appeared in Broadway productions including “Hamilton,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Mamma Mia,” “Les Misérables,” “Chicago,” “La Cage Aux Follies,” “Gypsy,” “Hairspray,” “Follies,” “42nd Street,” “White Christmas,” “Mary Poppins” and “Wicked.”
Transcendence Theatre Company produces Broadway concerts at the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park and other locations in wine country.