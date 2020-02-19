Sing Napa Valley’s "Broadway Revue," the fourth of seven performances in the 2019-2020 season takes place on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at The Runway Restaurant at Napa County Airport.
Songs from a century of Broadway musicals, including "Showboat," "Oklahoma," "Annie Get Your Gun," "Guys and Dolls," "Call Me Madam," "Man of La Mancha," "Mame," "Evita," "Les Misérables," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Wicked," "Kinky Boots," "Waitress," "Hamilton" and more, will be performed by Sing Napa Valley soloists and small ensembles accompanied by pianist Travis Rogers.
Beverages, appetizers, and entrees from the restaurant’s dinner menu will be available for purchase during the performance as well as after the show, as attendees are invited to stay for Sing Napa Valley’s afterparty.
Tickets are $30 by calling 707-255-4662 or online at singnapavalley.org.