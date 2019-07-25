Want to experience an old-fashioned family circus? E&M Presents is bringing five shows of Zoppé Circus to the Napa Valley Expo, Friday,. Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6.
Zoppé Circus emerged from humble beginnings more than 160 years ago to become one of the legendary circuses in all of Europe. Today, they welcome guests into their 500-seat tent for a one-ring circus that honors the best of the old-world Italian circus tradition.
Starring Nino the Clown, sixth-generation circus performer Giovanni Zoppé, the circus is propelled by a central story that features acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowning and plenty of audience participation.
Zoppé Circus’ new show, “La Nonna” (the grandmother), is an ensemble composed of an inter-generational cast that is predominantly female. In addition, at least 50 percent are Spanish-speaking. Bilingual performers, ringmasters and company personnel guarantee that all shows will be accessible to English/Spanish speakers.
“While kids may have technology at their fingertips, the opportunity to experience an “old world” style circus in one ring, just the way it’s been over decades, israrely available or accessible to them,” said E&M co-founder Evy Warshawski.
“We perform as our ancestors did and try to make everything as real and human as we can,” says Giovanni Zoppé. “Our family is here to entertain your family”!
E & M Presents was established in 2015 with mission of presenting family friendly shows in the Napa Valley and ensuring that that their reach includes people who cannot afford to buy tickets for an entire family. They work with local nonprofits over the years who we work with to identify and help allocate free tickets.