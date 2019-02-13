The Valley Players present a comic romp, “Farce of Habit,” opening on Friday, Feb. 15, at the Lincoln Theater.
Wanelle and D. Gene Wilburn run the generally idyllic Reel ‘Em Inn fishing lodge in the Ozarks, but peace is in short supply on the weekend that Wanelle picks to white-knuckle her way through caffeine withdrawal. Her son Ty’s marriage is falling apart fast – could it have something to do with his French can-can costume? And how on earth did D. Gene’s feisty sister, Maxie, allow herself to get caught up in a bizarre undercover police assignment?
And that’s just the family.
A group of nuns converge on the inn for a nature retreat, but D. Gene has a chronic fear of anything in a habit. Add to this the presence of Jock McNair, a nationally known relationship guru whose colossal ego threatens everyone’s sanity, a shy retiree anxious to cut loose and embrace his “inner caveman,” and a couple of wild women who may or may not be who they claim to be. Throw in the storm of the century that’s fast bearing down on Mayhew, Arkansas — oh, and did we mention there’s an ax murderer on the loose?
The writing team of Jones, Hope, and Wooten is famous for its zany comedies that feature strong roles for women.
“Farce of Habit” is directed by Megan Palagi and features James Adams, Krisi Pilkington Adams, Rhonda Bowen, Kit Grimm, Christina Julian, Patte Quinn, Craig Rekdahl, Robert Silva, and Randi Storm.
It is produced by Valley Players thanks to the generosity of the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater and partial funding by a Community Fund Grant from Arts Council Napa Valley.
Showtimes are February 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 17 and 23 at 2 pm. Tickets are $20.
Tickets can be purchased online at lincolntheater.com, by calling the box office at 707-944-9900 or by visiting the box office at 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Remaining tickets are sold at the door beginning one hour before show time.
Founded in 2016, Valley Players produces professional quality, affordable theater in the Napa Valley that focuses on plays with meaningful roles for women over 40. The Lincoln Theater helped Valley Players launch their first production in 2017 and has partnered with the group on all of their Napa performances.