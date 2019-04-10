“I’d Kill For a Parking Place,” based upon the real-life experiences inspired by the legal career of Napa resident Jerry Levitin, makes its Napa Valley premiere on Friday, April 12 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater in Yountville. The nine shows run through Saturday, April 27.
“I’d Kill For a Parking Place” premiered in San Francisco in 2005. It is a snapshot in time, based both upon historic events and Levitin’s real-life experiences of Levitin. While it is a comedy, it also provides a social commentary on the way that people, especially black people, were treated in 1973.
As a playwright, Levitin took these serious issues and wove the themes into a witty whodunit on stage. The play begins with a new homicide detective investigating a series of killings. He seeks advice from an experienced criminal attorney, who is now a traffic judge, only to find out that the judge may be the murderer.
The intricate plot includes twists, turns and betrayal.
The production is directed by Debbie Baughman and produced by June Alane Reif.
“Jerry approached Debbie a while back about producing the show and she felt uncomfortable doing it all herself, so she recommended me,” Reif said. “When I decided to take on the job, I approached Valley Players about lending their support. It is important to note that this is Jerry’s production. Valley Players has been happy to support our fellow Napa artist, but Jerry has been the driving force.”
The cast includes Tesia Bell, DeRonte Bridges, Joseph Bussey, Paul Cotten, Samira Mariama, Richard Pallaziol, June Alane Reif, Keith Thompson and Joseph Wesson.
Levitin has worn many hats: retired criminal defense attorney, San Francisco traffic commissioner, university and law school professor, author, humorist and award-winning playwright.
A native of San Francisco, Levitin moved his family to Napa in 1989. He had already accomplished a career in his home city as a criminal defense attorney and also working as the traffic commissioner. He also purchased a Nob Hill apartment building, transformed it into a hotel and later sold it, which allowed him to retire early.
Levitin attended Pomona College with his sights set on becoming a probation officer. His father suggested that he attend law school, as with a law degree he would not have to work his way up. By the time he finished law school, he had become more interested in criminal law than probationary law.
Levitin estimates that he heard 200,000 cases in San Francisco Traffic Court. He had a good reputation, was known to be fair as well as for dismissing a ticket if he heard an explanation that he had never heard before.
Tickets to “I’d Kill For a Parking Place” are $25 and available at the Lincoln Theater Box Office in Yountville, by calling 707-944-9900 or online at LincolnTheater.com.