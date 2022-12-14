 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A compass for North Bay arts: 'True North' opens at di Rosa

An owl and an armadillo exploding from a tapestry of acrylic. A watercolor that mirrors a 3D astroturf creature. An assemblage of historic photos with the subjects erased.

What could bring such disparate artworks together under one roof?

The ever vibrant di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, of course.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, di Rosa wraps up the year with the opening of its inaugural juried exhibition of North Bay art, "True North."

Works by 40 artists from California’s North Bay counties — Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Marin — will be featured in di Rosa’s galleries from Dec. 16 to Jan. 15, 2023. 

"True North" is also a launching pad for di Rosa’s vision for art in the North Bay in the future, according to di Rosa’s executive director and lead curator Kate Eilertsen.

“Our aim at di Rosa is to serve as a platform and incubator for art and artists in our region," Eilertsen said. "'True North' is key to this vision. A biennial exhibition of art from the North Bay, it will connect and empower artists across Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties for years to come.”

Curatorial associate Twyla Ruby said, “The North Bay is too-often seen as peripheral to the Bay Area art world. But — especially as gentrification of our region displaces creative communities — the scene is no longer confined to urban centers like San Francisco, Oakland or San Jose. In fact, some of the region's most exciting new work is emerging from its northern edges."

The closing reception for "True North" will be held an Art Slide Slam for artists in the North Bay to share their work in a poetry slam format. This will happen 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 14. Submission details can be found on the di Rosa’s True North exhibition page.

Di Rosa’s 217 acres provide a setting for shows like "True North" as well as the organization’s approximately 1,600 artworks, collected by the late Rene di Rosa. It is considered one of the leading collections of art produced in Northern California since 1960.

“Rene wasn’t afraid to take risks with his support of young, provocative artists who are now international art world icons,” Eilertsen said. "Going forward, these artists will continue to give us the ability to understand the world in new and profound ways.”

"With 'True North' and other programming," Eilertsen continued, "di Rosa is charting a new path for the next generations of provocative artists as we continue to work on the question – what defines North Bay art?"

"Reviewing and selecting the works for this show reminded me of how broad a spectrum of ideas and practice survive all around us,” says Chester Arnold, one of the jurors for "True North. 

“No one style or concept dominates what happens here. Rene di Rosa knew this, and he collected a spectacular array of local art species voraciously. As one of three 'True North' jurors, each uniquely experienced, I feel an affirmation of the same diversity and eccentricity that Rene lionized in our selections. The excellence of the work and the adventures it offers us ensures an inspiring ride."

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa, is open to the public Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment Tuesday through Thursday. For more information, visit dirosaart.org.

