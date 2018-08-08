The Rosa Center for Contemporary Art hosts a conversation about immigration, community and labor with Victor Cartagena, Dalila Hernández-Ramírez, Veronica Vences and Caitlin Vega from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11. Admission is $10.
Portions of the program will be in Spanish.
Cartagena is one of the artists from the current Be Not Still exhibition; Hernández-Ramírez is the founder of Español in the Valley and a board member of Community Resources for Children; Vences is associate executive director of La Luz and Vega is legislative director of the California Labor Federation.
Register www.dirosaart.org/victorcartagena/
The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa.