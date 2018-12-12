Jake Shimabukuro is a world-renowned ukulele virtuoso. He rose to fame seemingly overnight in 2005 during the early days of YouTube in one of the first viral videos, in which he played a cover of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”
Since then, Shimabukuro has toured the world and released studio albums that have charted #1 on Billboard’s Top World Music Albums list in 2011 and 2012. He continues to tour regularly and is currently working on a new album titled “The Greatest Day.”
To this day, he is widely regarded across the world as the greatest ukulele player alive.
While some might think of the ukulele as a quiet or lazy instrument, Shimabukuro’s live performances are energetic and captivating. On Dec. 6, he dazzled a packed-in audience at the Uptown Theatre, playing a mix of beautifully crafted original pieces and interpretations of crowd-pleasing covers including Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” The Beatle’s “Eleanor Rigby,” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Before the show, I was able to catch up with him via telephone interview. Here are some of the highlights of our conversation.
Zak Fennie: “In every video of you performing that I’ve seen, you almost seem to be in a zen-like state while you’re playing your instrument. I was wondering, what’s the most engaging part about playing the ukulele?”
Jake Shimabukuro: “Honestly, the best part about it is that audiences around the world have such low expectations (laughs). Of course I joke about it but there’s a lot of truth to it. There’s a lot less pressure than being a classical musician. I think there’s something about the ukulele that’s very disarming and friendly. As soon as you walk on stage people just smile. I wish other instruments were like that.
I sometimes think people are intimidated by instruments like the guitar or piano, and people will shy away and say it’s too hard, but the ukulele just sounds like fun! I think that’s what a lot of people are realizing now and there are growing communities of ukulele clubs around the world including senior citizens and young kids. It’s easy to learn and fun. Big bands are all incorporating ukuleles in their concerts. They’re affordable, portable. They’re like the iPad of instruments. It brings people together. I never imagined that the ukulele would be what it is today.”
Fennie: “What kind of ukulele do you usually play?”
Shimabukuro: “I play a Kamaka ukulele. I’ve been playing them my whole life. They were the first ukulele manufacturers in Hawaii who learned how to play those instruments from the Portuguese immigrants who came over. They were really the original inventors of the ukulele. As for the size, I usually play a tenor ukulele.”
Fennie: “Do you always play in standard tuning, or do you ever mess around with different tunings?”
Shimabukuro: “When I was younger I would mess around, but for the last 15-20 years I’ve been playing in traditional tuning.”
Fennie: “How many hours a day did you practice when you were a kid, and how often do you play now outside of performing?”
Shimabukuro: “When I was a kid I would practice at least 5-6 hours a day. My parents would have to take it away from me! I took it to school every day in high school. I would play it before and after school, during breaks. Just constantly.
Today, I don’t think of it as practice. I’m constantly with my instrument, constantly playing. We have ukuleles everywhere on the tour bus, in the living room of my house, upstairs. You never know when inspiration is gonna strike. I’ll come up with an idea sitting on the couch with my kids that will lead to writing a song. I think having access to it the whole time is really important.”
Fennie: “You blew up seemingly overnight on YouTube with your cover of ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps.’ What was that experience like for you?”
Shimabukuro: “That started a legitimate touring career for me. It came out in 2005 and was one of the first viral videos. I recorded it for a local TV show in New York and someone put that clip on YouTube, and that’s how it started. I was very lucky and I was in the right place at the right time.”
Fennie: “Do you think the Internet has helped to level the playing field for independent musicians?”
Shimabukuro: “Definitely. I discover so many new musicians and new artists on the Internet. In the past if you heard a song or an artist you liked, you had to write their name down or try to remember it, then go to a music store and buy their record. Today, the Internet makes everything so accessible, and ultimately all we want to do is play our music and get people to hear it and enjoy it.”
Fennie: “Was there a moment, maybe, when you were on tour or after your video had gone viral, when you first realized that you were going to live out your dream for the rest of your life?”
Shimabukuro: “I never thought I could have a career as a ukulele player because I don’t sing. I’ve never had any desire to. Everyone in my family can sing but I can’t. It was a good thing, because it forced me to play melodically.
When you’re a golfer, and you love golfing, of course you can just swing your club at the driving range and hit balls all day and it’s fun. That’s what it’s like just being at home playing in your room. But when you get to go to Pebble Beach or one of those famous courses, that’s the equivalent of taking your instrument and playing your music in a beautiful concert hall. Everything sounds so full and natural, and it’s such a rush. That’s usually what it feels like every night when I’m on tour now, and I’m just so grateful for it.”
Jake’s music is available on all major music streaming platforms, and his new album, “The Greatest Day,” is slated for release in 2019. To learn more about Jake, visit www.jakeshimabukuro.com.