Upstage Napa Valley presents Theresa Rebeck’s “Mauritius,” a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir. “Mauritius” opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena.
“Mauritius” is a thriller resonating with themes found in Dashiell Hammett’s classic, “The Maltese Falcon.” Personal rivalries and dormant wounds are exposed as the characters compete for something of rare value. The hunt in “Mauritius,” however, is for two tiny slips of paper that represent the crown jewel for stamp collectors.
The characters in “Mauritius” include two estranged half-sisters, Jackie, (Danielle Devitt), and Mary, (Kelly Berryman), along with seedy high stake collector Sterling, (Bruce Miroglio), charming opportunist Dennis, (Gabrielle Frey) and stamp expert Philip, (David Foushee). These five pair up and face off, shifting configurations in this emotionally fraught drama.
“One wouldn’t think that the subject of rare stamps would make for gripping, entertaining theater, but Mauritius proves otherwise. A well-made, engrossing, unpretentious play.” -The Hollywood Reporter
Performances are on Feb. 22, 23, 24 and March 1, 2, 3, 8,9 and 10 at Grace Episcopal Church 1314 Spring St., St. Helena. Shows are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for students. Opening weekend online tickets are $15. To purchase tickets online, go to UpStagenapavalley.org or call 707-341-3278.