Jarvis Conservatory presents the foreign film "Dark Figure Of Crime" at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.
Directed by Tae-Gyoon Kim, this criminal thriller portrays the fierce psychological confrontation between a detective and a killer who confessed to multiple murders. The film, loosely inspired by the 869th episode of “Unanswered,” a South Korean investigation television program, recounts a true story that happened in Busan, where murders were never reported, bodies were never found, and investigations never happened.
With the help of an informant, a prominent police detective, Hyung-min (Kim Yoon-seok) meets Tae-oh (Ju Ji-hoon) who claims that he was hired to kill someone 10 years ago. He is on the verge of confessing where he buried the body, when another team of police detectives snatches him away for an arrest. A month later, Tae-oh calls Hyung-min from prison and confesses that he actually killed seven more people and will give him clues if he visits.
Tickets are $10.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, call 255-5445 or visit www.jarvisconservatory.com.