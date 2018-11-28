The Napa High School Spiritleaders host their third annual "Day of Dance & Cheer" in the Napa Valley on Sunday, Dec. 2.
Dance and Cheer teams from elementary, middle, high school and college, all star teams, youth teams and dance studios have all been invited to participate.
This event provides an opportunity to unite all of the local dancers and cheerleaders. Teams will be showcasing favorite routines and sharing their love of dance and cheer in a supportive environment. Family, friends and other dance and cheer enthusiasts are encouraged to come out and support these artists and athletes.
Teams that are slated to perform are the Napa Saints, Academy of Danse, Pepperette's Baton and Dance Club, Justin Cheer, Napa Valley Dance Center, Vintage Cheer and Dance Department, The Dance House, Emerge Dance Project adult team, Savage Cookies middle school, Harvest Middle School, St. John's Lutheran School, Napa High School Spiritleaders and Dance Department.
The event begins at 11 a.m. in the NHS Messner gymnasium. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and children 5 and under are free. Gift baskets will be raffled off and a full snack bar is available.
Participation is free of charge to all participants and their coaches. This is an NHS Spiritleader fundraiser. Last year, the Spiritleaders donated $500 of the profits to the local fire victims relief funds.
For more information, contact NHS dance director Hollie Schmidt at hschmidt@nvusd.org.