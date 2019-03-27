The Napa Valley Film Festival will offer high school students from Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties a screenwriting workshop and hands-on film production camp, May 18-19 and June 17-21.
Instructors for the screenwriting workshop and the week-long camp are film professors and teaching assistants from the Pacific Union College. Students will have the opportunity to use PUC’s state-of-the-art cameras, sound equipment, editing software, and studios.
At the writing workshop, students will learn to write and format a narrative script, with teachers selecting a few scripts for the students to produce. Once scripts are completed during the workshop, the additional month before camp will provide enough timing for script refinements, cast selection, and a comprehensive filming schedule for production.
At camp, students will learn about the filmmaking process. Each group will complete a fully developed short film to show their friends, family, and community after the program ends.
The completed films will be shown at a Student Short Film Showcase at the Cameo Cinema on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m., and will include films from both the NVFF Film Camp, as well as the Friends of the Cameo Doc Camp, taking place the following week, June 24 – 28. An encore screening will take place during this year’s Napa Valley Film Festival (Nov. 13-17). The Student Short Film Showcase is free to attend.
The cost is $200 per workshop. Students will need to plan their own transportation to and from PUC each day and arrange for their own lunch. Registration is limited to 12 students for the workshop and camp. Reservations are required in advance.
For more information, and to register for the NVFF screenwriting workshop (May 18 and 19) and film camp (June 17-21), visit napavalleyfilmfest.org/education-2019-film-camps. Registration for all camp applicants closes on Friday, May 10 at 5 pm. For more information, contact blair@napavalleyfilmfest.org.