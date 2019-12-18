Since 1969, the profits from Robert Mondavi Winery’s annual summer concert Series have gone to support the music programs at Napa and Vintage high schools.
Last Thursday, Kathy Magner and Karen O’Neill of the Robert Mondavi Winery gathered the music teachers at Vintage and Napa High Schools at the Napa Valley Unified School District’s board of trustees meeting as they announced that this year, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the winery has decided to make an additional gift of $50,000 to the music programs.
O’Neill, who was the late Margrit Mondavi’s personal assistant for several decades, said, “It was always Margrit’s goal that music would support music.”
Magner is the hospitality manager at the winery where one of her responsibilities is the concert series. “It is a privilege for us to do this,” she said. “Hitting 50 years is a milestone, and music was so important to Margrit. It’s important to our community, and we are so honored to have such wonderful teachers.”
Rosanna Mucetti, the NVUSD superintendent, said, “On behalf of the entire board of education we would like to express a tremendous sense of gratitude. We are going to make a lot of magic happen for the kids because of your generosity. Thank you so much.”
The idea for the gift came from Magner and O’Neill, who said it was what Mondavi would have wanted. They consulted with the Corporate Social Responsibility Team at Constellation Brands, Robert Mondavi Winery’s parent company, who were enthusiastic about the idea.
Where might she spend it? Liz Amendola from the Napa High Choral Department, said, “There’s always a million places to spend it. I’ll have to sit back and think about growth. Things that will help the students grow. Like looking into not just immediate things, but how do we help them grow as musicians? How can we make them stronger musicians?”
Mark Teeters, the choral director at Napa High, could hardly find words. “These people have been so generous and they’ve done this for so many years,” he said. “They didn’t have to do this. This is really above and beyond.”
Asked if maybe the sets for “West Side Story,” the Vintage High 2020 musical, which opens in March, might be more extravagant this year, he said, “I don’t know. I have to process all of this. We can certainly put it to good use.”