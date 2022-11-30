A glimpse of Napa's past: Landmarks' Holiday Candlelight Tour returns

Napa County Landmarks signature event, the Holiday Candlelight Tour, is making its grand comeback on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Shutdown for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 31st annual Holiday Candlelight Tour, a self-guided tour of nine homes and one site of interest, promises both its traditional showcase of local historic homes as well as some special features in celebration of its much anticipated return.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The 2022 Holiday Candlelight Tour has set its time to be in keeping with the event’s theme, candlelight and its attractive glow. However, the tour hours are also during daylight hours for those who would prefer to enjoy the tour with natural light.

The featured neighborhood of this year’s tour is the "Tree Streets District" of Elm, Spruce, Sycamore and Franklin streets.

“This neighborhood has not been featured before as a Holiday Candlelight location,” said Ernie Schlobohm, Landmarks president. “This unique, eclectic and walkable neighborhood has its own distinctive architectural character.”

With the construction dates of the open-houses ranging from 1905 to 1949, the architectural styles include the early 20th century Transitional style to Mid-Century Modern. The majority of the homes are Devita tract residences of the then trending styles of the late-1930s to early-1940s, including Spanish Revival and Tudor Revival.

Dan Cutright, Landmarks treasurer, said, “I have a great fondness for these styles. However, while there exists large inventories of these styles in other Bay region communities, they are a rare find in Napa.”

The 2022 tour will be a delight for all the senses. The art of the architectural styles, in particular the Devita homes, were built when “Swing was King.” These homes, originally selling for $4,800 to $6,000, were designed with durability in mind.

A 1939 advertisement highlighted the features of these home: “All of these homes are individually designed, each is carefully planned so that the architecture will blend harmoniously with the other homes in the tract.”

It continued, “All homes have hardwood floors, tile kitchens and baths, fireplaces and double garages and are built to rigid F.H.A. requirements and supervision.”

They are, however, far from bland and cookie-cutter as pointed out by property owner Victoria Nelson. “The grain detail of the wood trim was created with a feather,” she said. “It was faux before there was faux.”

But to look at this architectural and artistic detail, most people would not conclude it is a meticulously hand-painted embellishment. This is just one of the unexpected treats tour participants can anticipate enjoying.

Nelson purchased her home in April 1986, becoming its second owner. The first was Mary Green. Austene Hall, Landmarks board member and event chair, said, “Victoria’s home is like a time capsule from 1939; even the stove is original. It’s amazing. Victoria has a great attitude regarding her home and wants to maintain its historic integrity by making only minimal changes. Although her home maintains almost all of its original details, it is quite livable in today’s world.”

The Devita tract was constructed between 1937 and 1941 and in limited numbers. The principals of Devita Construction were a husband, wife and adult son trio: Percy, Agatha and Francis Devita.

They remained in business building other local housing and subdivision as well as some commercial projects until around 1974. Their Tree Streets development, however, built for Napa’s working middle class of that era, is their best known tract. Today this cozy neighborhood of one-time starter homes is one Napa's most desirable residential areas.

Cutright, who grew up on Elm Street, said, “This neighborhood represents a different slice of local history than the opulent Victorians of Old Town. The Tree Streets (are) distinctly blue-collar middle-class.

“It was great growing up in this neighborhood, great quality of life.” Cutright added, “I had the classic American middle-class upbringing in this neighborhood.”

Cutright continued, “This area has held up well unlike some nearby areas such as the insensitive in-fill construction along the riverfront of Old Town. The Tree Streets are substantially the same, only the trees are bigger. The Devita homes have kept their original flavor, nothing out of place, no McMansions. The neighborhood character has remained constant.”

The only major change to his childhood neighborhood still saddens him. The 1970s razing of the 1922-era Shearer Elementary School helped to galvanize his advocacy for historic preservation.

Regarding the 1922 school, he mentioned its front entrance faced Pine Street not Elm as its replacement does today. He also clearly remembers waiting backstage to go on for the school’s annual Christmas shows. “We sang traditional Christmas carols for the program,” he said.

Within a few months of beginning he academic career as a Shearer kindergartner, he recalls waiting to reach in the gift basket set in front of the visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus. He added, “I’m not sure who made those arrangements. It may have been our teacher, Mrs. Autry, wife of Coach Burl Autry.”

In addition to fond memories for Cutright, Shearer school holds a little known historical gem. Located in the school office are the exquisite works of local artist Louise Tessin Roats. Created in 1923, these finely detailed, hand-painted murals depict nursery rhymes such as Little Red Riding Hood, Hickory Dickery Doc and others.

These works of art, which fortunately were preserved when the old school was torn down, will be available to view during the tour when the adjacent multi-purpose room will be the ticket check-in, reception and silent auction site.

Live music entertainment will also be a part of the reception, tour route and stops. Vintage and classic cars will add a note of authenticity to the neighborhood on the day of the tour.

Schlobohm said, “The featured historic homes of this tour will be like stepping into the past most of us can relate to, such as memories of our grandparents’ homes.

“We are grateful to the property owners for not only having the courage to open their homes for the tour but especially for their dedication to maintaining their homes and neighborhood. They have maintained most, if not all, of the buildings’ historic materials and maintained the original character of their homes.”

He added, “These homes are surprisingly deceptive appearing to be small and compact but their backyards are quite large adding spaciousness to the homes and quality of life for the residents.”

“It has its own sense of community," Schlobohm said. "The residents share a closeness and look out for one another as well as have a common bond of preserving their homes and neighborhood."

To enjoy this long-standing holiday tradition filled with glimpses into private homes, gazing at the delightful murals, listening to live holiday music, viewing vintage and classic vehicles, enjoying a reception of light refreshments as well as storyboards about the neighborhood and school, email info@napacountylandmarks.org or call the Landmarks office at 707-255-1836. Tickets are $35 in advance for Landmarks members; $40 for non-members and $45 day of the event.