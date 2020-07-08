A global cast for 'A Tempest for our Time'

The show is being presented live, online, via the streaming service Twitch. Producing a play in this format has been a challenge and King thinks it has given rise to a new art form. She said, “It is a third theater, a third film, and a third digital. It isn’t film, it isn’t theater, so we’re calling it a theater experience.”

It is unprecedented in that the entire show has been produced with actors, directors and technicians rehearsing from their own locations, without the benefit of in-person feedback. Actors are scattered all over the United States and Canada, with some as far away as Slovakia. At the appointed time, each actor will be in their own space in front of their webcam to perform, while a technical director manages sound effects and transitions remotely.

The show is the result of the connections King has made over recent summers at the Prague Shakespeare Festival where she is invited to direct and teach every year. There, she met Suzanne Dean, who runs her own company, Shakespeare by the Sea, in Los Angeles. The connections Dean has made in this program lead her to create a new company, Globetrotting Shakespeare, of which “The Tempest for our Time” is the inaugural production.