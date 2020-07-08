A global cast for 'A Tempest for our Time'

The pandemic hasn’t stopped Jennifer King, artistic director of Shakespeare Napa Valley, from creating theater. In response to the constraints required by shelter-in-place, she is collaborating with an international group of theater makers to present an online production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” that she and her co producers call, “The Tempest for our Time.”
You can stream “The Tempest for our Time” at 11 a.m. Pacific on Saturday, July 11, at twitch.tv/thestreamingtheatre.
King says that this particular play is appropriate because it is about isolation and transformation. Prospero, a sorcerer, is isolated, like most of us these days, on an island with his daughter, Miranda. A tempest—a storm, like the pandemic—wrecks a ship on the island carrying the King of Naples and his retinue. Plots to murder Prospero and the king ensue, along with the marriage of Miranda.
“‘The Tempest’ may be the most resonant play in Shakespeare’s canon reflecting our current experience,” King said. “We are all on our own personal island in our homes. Through that experience we are all being changed whether we’re aware of it or not. I would like to think this period of transformation is allowing us to come to terms with ourselves and maybe have a different kind of relationship with people, which is what happens to Prospero.”
The show is being presented live, online, via the streaming service Twitch. Producing a play in this format has been a challenge and King thinks it has given rise to a new art form. She said, “It is a third theater, a third film, and a third digital. It isn’t film, it isn’t theater, so we’re calling it a theater experience.”
It is unprecedented in that the entire show has been produced with actors, directors and technicians rehearsing from their own locations, without the benefit of in-person feedback. Actors are scattered all over the United States and Canada, with some as far away as Slovakia. At the appointed time, each actor will be in their own space in front of their webcam to perform, while a technical director manages sound effects and transitions remotely.
The show is the result of the connections King has made over recent summers at the Prague Shakespeare Festival where she is invited to direct and teach every year. There, she met Suzanne Dean, who runs her own company, Shakespeare by the Sea, in Los Angeles. The connections Dean has made in this program lead her to create a new company, Globetrotting Shakespeare, of which “The Tempest for our Time” is the inaugural production.
Dean felt similarly frustrated as King with the inability to create theater, so they hatched the idea to produce and stream “The Tempest.” Dean said, “anytime that there is a door that shuts for me, it means that there is a window somewhere. I know that there is another way to look at the situation creatively. We have to look at the challenges as opportunities. It’s not the end of anything.”
King voiced a similar sentiment when she said, “being a creative person, when we are not able to be creative in the way that we are used to, is where the art comes from. We have a problem and we are confined to these rules. What are the rules and what can we play with to express ourselves?” King thinks that great art is made when we use creativity to transcend obstacles.
In fact, King said, “with Zoom there are lots of opportunities to be surprised because the medium has not been used so much. We’re trying to embrace it, but in many ways we’re learning by doing. We’re being creative, being problem solvers, and that is incredibly satisfying.”
King says that at a time when all of her other projects have been canceled, this show has been a lifeline. Everyone who is participating says that it’s the happiest they have been since the pandemic hit. She said, “I believe that I am doing better than many people because I have this outlet. It’s hard to learn a new modality because my brain takes forever to figure something out, but it’s worth it. Art will continue. We will always find a way.”
