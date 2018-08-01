The Jarvis Conservatory's presents "It's a Grand Night for Singers" on Saturday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m
Autumn Allee and Diego Garcia will sing "Lips are Silent, Violins Whisper" from Franz Lehár's famous and well-loved operetta "The Merry Widow." Alexandra Mena and Gustavo Hernandez will present "Callate, Corazón" from Federico Torroba's popular zarzuela "Luisa Fernanda," which was produced several years ago by the Jarvis Conservatory.
Rachel Steiner and Gustavo Hernandez will sing "Che Bella Sera" with lyric by Napa's own Dr. Rocco Ruggiero and music by Richard B. Evans, host and pianist of It's a Grand Night for Singers. They will also present solos from Georges Bizet's "Carmen," Edvard Grieg', Salvi's "The Duke of Alba," Ruperto Chapî's "El Barquillero," Bernard Herrmann's "Wuthering Heights," John Kander & Fred Ebb's musical "Chicago," "Anthem" from the musical "Chess" and "So Long Ago" from Evans' musical "Enchanted April."
Tickets are $20 at the door, beginning at 6 p.m. The house opens at 6:30 for general seating. Complimentary wine and tapas are served at intermission. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.