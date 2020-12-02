A Handmade Holiday Extravaganza 2020

She said she is irresistibly drawn to her glitter-strewn workroom whenever she wakes up at three in the morning to work on something that came to her in a dream or sudden inspiration.

Tsudama has already begun working on her Christmas ornaments for next year. On the way home from setting up her collection at Jessel Gallery, she stopped at an estate sale in search of items for upcoming creations. There, she found an old Planters Peanut tin that had been used to hold nails and screws. She bought it, giving the nails and screws to her husband and will add a tree to the old tin for an upcoming decoration.

After moving to Napa 35 years ago Tsudama, who has a background as a florist, began making crafts for shows when she found some free time in her schedule.

“I was a stay-at-home mom because my husband was a fireman with long shifts," she said. "With my son sleeping a lot I asked myself what I should do with my time.”

A friend suggested making things for a holiday show. Since then, Tsudama has been creating holiday items. She likes to sew so initially she worked with fabrics.