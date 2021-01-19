' A Hard Choice' from UpStage Napa Valley Community Theater

UpStage Napa Valley is offering complimentary, virtual performances on their website as a gift to the community during this time when theater across the country has had to think “outside the stage."

The fourth segment of their Shelter-in-Place series, “A Hard Choice” begins airing on Jan. 23. These short videos capture how members of the Napa Valley community are coping with the pandemic.

“A Hard Choice” focuses on the difficult decision of local chef, Kenn Madsen, and his artist spouse, Elizabeth Stokkebye to return permanently to their homeland of Denmark. Their decision to “return to their roots” was made amidst Napa Valley’s horrific fires, the pandemic and the country’s challenging political climate.

Kenn and Elizabeth emigrated with their three young children to the United States 40 years ago. Kenn has worked as a chef at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), and the restaurants of Auberge du Soleil and Calistoga Ranch, the latter of which burned to the ground in the Glass Fire. Elizabeth was a local artist and an adjunct professor of Scandinavian literature at UC Berkeley.

Kenn and Elizabeth have also contributed to the community as actors in UpStage Napa Valley productions; Kenn was in “Almost Maine” in 2013 and Elizabeth in “Sylvia” in 2019.