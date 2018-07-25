The White Barn, tucked away at the end of Sulphur Springs Avenue in St. Helena, will host an old-fashioned barn dance for this year’s annual fundraiser.
The Heath Creek Hoedown starts at 6 p.m. on. Saturday, Aug. 18
It kicks off with a country barbecue prepared by Woodhouse Barbecue served with complimentary beer and wine.
After the outdoor picnic-style supper, it will be time for dancing with the toe-tapping tunes of Passin’ Through and the vocal talents of “Patsy Cline” Coyle and Cindy “Wynette” Ermshar.
Tickets for this country-western evening are $100. All proceeds will allow the White Barn to continue to offer diverse and entertaining performances throughout the upcoming year. To purchase tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com.
The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. For more information, visit thewhitebarn.org or call the box office at 987-8225.