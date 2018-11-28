Jessel Gallery offers a welcome alternative to stressful malls this season with a holiday boutique of hand-made gifts created by more than 20 artists and artisans. Each art-filled room in the gallery, housed in an enormous 104-year-old-building, exudes a peaceful beauty for browsing.
“It’s the time of year that we celebrate and honor all the amazing artists and creators that make up this gallery, that we are so grateful for,” said gallery owner Jessel Miller.
“Our dedication is to create a holiday-themed show with an old-fashioned feel,” Miller said. “Our Holiday Extravaganza includes some new artists and artists who are giving demonstrations.
An opening reception for Holiday Extravaganza launches the season at Jessel Gallery at 1019 Atlas Peak Road in Napa, Friday, Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m. The show lasts through December.
Guests can bring a favorite dish to Friday night’s potluck reception party. Small café tables and chairs will be set up near the bar in one of the gallery’s rooms “to give a café feeling.”
Musician Dan Schiff will be playing background music near the bar. Schiff played with Elvis Presley and made a gold album with Pat Benatar.
“Dan plays an extraordinary instrument. You’ll have to see it and hear it to know what it is,” Miller said with a twinkle in her eye.
On Saturday, Dec. 1, the opening party celebration is extended with light refreshments. Most of the holiday boutique items can be found in the large back room of the gallery but decorations and gift items are also sprinkled throughout the gallery.
Prices range from affordable to extravagant. For example, at the table of international artist, Guy Buffet, shoppers can spend from $40 for a Buffet boxed spice set to $22,000 for an original oil painting.
Besides his original paintings, there are other gifts created by Buffet at the gallery, including men’s neckties, plates and the book “The World of Guy Buffet” with paintings by Buffet and text by Ronn Ronck.
Art demonstrations by select artists will take place throughout the month with the following schedule:
— Saturday, Dec. 1
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Daniel Mundy—oil painting
— Saturday, Dec. 8
Noon—4 p.m. : Jeanette Monterio found and painted art
Noon – 4 p.m.: Jody Nash—pine needle baskets
— Sunday, Dec. 9
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Janis Adams – Glass Imagined
Noon to 3 p.m.: Marcia Garcia – handcrafted and beaded coiled cloth baskets
Noon to 3 p.m.: Marvin Humphrey—oil painting
— Saturday, Dec. 15
1 – 3 p.m.: Trish Danby – succulent pots, pigs and holiday tees
1—2:30 p.m.: Theresa Lawless—jewelry design
Noon to 4 p.m.: Jody Nash—pine needle baskets
— Sunday, Dec. 16
Noon-3 p.m.: Marcia Garcia handcrafted and beaded coiled cloth baskets
Noon-3 p.m.: Marvin Humphrey—oil painting
— Saturday, Dec. 22
Noon to 2 p.m. Guy Buffet—oil painting
Miller is giving away watercolor prints of her paintings celebrating the beauty of Napa Valley. In return, she asks for donations of any amount to help fire victims. The prints can be picked up at the gallery while supplies last.
Jessel Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. For more information go to JesselGallery.com or call 707-257-2350.