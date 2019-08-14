Pacific Union College invites the public to join a Hymn Sing Festival, featuring musical numbers on their Rieger organ, at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the college church.
Constructed in Schwarzach, Austria, the Rieger is made of African mahogany, Austrian spruce, ivory and ebony and uses steel I beams for internal support. It makes use of 58 stops, eight couplers and eight combination stops.
Organist Malcolm Anderson will be joined in the concert by the PUC Prep School Choir, the PUC Paulin Center String Ensemble and violinist LeRoy Peterson.
A reception follows in the Fireside Room. The Pacific Union College is at 10 Angwin Ave., Angwin.