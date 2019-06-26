VALLEJO — Jamaica funk jazz legend Tom Browne performs at the Vino Godfather wine-tasting room outdoor concert venue on on Mare Island from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.
Browne is an American jazz trumpeter who rose to prominence with two major hits, “Funkin’ for Jamaica” and “Thighs High” in the early 1980s. Browne will feature guest vocalist Camille Cotton, and the show is directed by James Early.
With more three decades of recordings and sharing the concert stage with luminary figures of jazz music, Browne continues to captivate listeners as an entertainer who has successfully mixed stage presence and musical artistry with a sincere audience connection and warmth.
“People don’t just come to hear your music,” said Browne. “They come to connect with you!”
A multi-gold album artist and Billboard “Best Of” award recipient, Browne has a passion for new music, one that has kept him on tour and in the recording studio of late.
He has shared the concert stage with Bob James, Dave Grusin, Najee, Roy Ayers, Joe Sample, Melba Moore and a host of others.
Sought early on by Columbia Records, Warner Brothers and CTI, Browne was introduced (by Earl Klugh) to Dave Grusin and Larry Rosen, and subsequently signed his first recording contract with the newly formed GRP Records label.
GRP and Browne produced some of the label’s best hits including “Fungi Mama”, “Let’s Dance” and “Secret Fantasy.” To date, Browne has 16 solo projects on the market, including the recent neo-soul/ jazz work titled Legacy, which had Browne up for Grammy nomination consideration in several categories, and the 2019 single release “Mi Amor.”
Tickets are $30-$40 per person, and can be purchased at vinogodfather.com, or by phone at 707-479-5912.
Vino Godfather is at 500 Walnut Ave. on Mare Island in Vallejo.