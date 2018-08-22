The Jarvis Conservatory's Foreign Film Series presents "Gemma Bovery" at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $10.
Described as a cheeky literary mash-up of Flaubert's classic work, life imitates art in uncanny ways when earthy British beauty Gemma Bovery and her furniture restorerher husband move to the Norman village where the novel was written a century earlier.
Local baker and Flaubert fan Martin Joubert (Fabrice Luchini) falls for the lovely and charming newcomer and sets out to be her mentor. It doesn't take long before his wild imagination leads him to draw parallels between the literary and real life woman, as he insinuates himself into her life. She soon finds herself at a crossroads that seems to be fulfilling Joubert's worst fears that her destiny is mirroring that of Flaubert's doomed heroine.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. More information is at jarvisconservatory.com.