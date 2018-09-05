Lucky Penny begins its 10th anniversary season this week with “Into the Woods,” the madcap, musical mix-up of fractured fairy tales.
Cinderella, Jack (of the Beanstalk), Rapunzel, the Wicked Witch, Little Red Riding Hood, the Wolf, Mikly White the Cow, The Baker and his Wife and several Princes Charming all make appearances in these magical woods as they search for their particular quests.
A Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella wishes to attend the King’s Festival and Jack, who wishes his beloved cow would give milk, and a Witch wants to undo a curse.
With music by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, “Into the Woods” premiered on Broadway on Nov. 5, 1987. It won multiple Tony Awards and has been revived multiple times in New York and London.
The 2014 film adaptation received three Academy Award nominations and three Golden Globe Award nominations.
“It’s become one of the most popular and most performed musicals,” said James Sasser, who returns to direct the Lucky Penny production, which Sept. 7-23.
Sasser, a graduate of Justin-Siena High School who went onto a Broadway career, now divides him time between the East and West coasts. He first appeared in a Lucky Penny show playing the role of Nick Arnstein in “Funny Girl,” and subsequently directed and performed in last year’s production of “The Secret Garden.”
There’s a challenge to presenting such a well-liked show is keeping it fresh and enticing, Sasser said. Without giving a spoiler alert, he added, “I think we’ve come up with an angle — it has to do with video games—that makes it fun.”
In addition to directing, Sasser plays the dual roles of Cinderella’s Prince and The Wolf. He will be joined by two other Justin-Siena alumni — Taylor Bartolucci, playing the Witch, and Vivian McLaughlin, who is the Baker’s Wife.
“We all performed together in ‘Into the Woods, (as students),’” Sasser said. “It’s great to be back together for this show.
“It’s really a thrill to see what Lucky Penny has created and how it’s grown,” he added.
“One of my favorite experiences as a young actor was playing Cinderella in ‘Into the Woods’ when I was 16 years old, so this is a musical that is very close to my heart,” said Bartolucci, artistic director for Lucky Penny.
Well-known Napa actor Tim Setzer is the baker in this production that features music direction by Craig Burdett and choreography by Staci Arriaga for the cast 16 from all around the Bay Area.
Madison Genovese is Cinderella and Pilar Gonzales is Little Red, Ryan Hook is Jack. Also featured are Kirstin Pieschke as Rapunzel, Karen Pinoimaki as Jack’s mother, Shannon Rider as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Jenny Veilleux as Florinda, Melody Payne as Lucinda, F. James Raasch as Rapunzel’s Prince/The Wolf, Barbara McFadden as Cinderella’s Mother/Granny/Giant, Rob Barlow as The Steward, and Barry Martin as the Narrator/Mysterious Man.
Tickets can be purchased online at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305. Season subscriber packages can be purchased through Sept 23.
The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.