This is not a sentence one expects to write, but here it is: The opening concert of Chamber Music in Napa Valley was a lively event in which there were Tibetan goats, bumblebees, swallows, a warthog, a peacock, a swan and even a gnu.
This is the 39th season for the series, founded by Maggie and John Konsgaard, who do what no one else does in the valley: with little fanfare and affordable prices, they bring some of the best musicians in the world to perform in the Methodist Church in Napa, which has superb acoustics.
For the Nov. 15 season opening, it was British baritone Christopher Maltman and his “partner in life and in music,” French pianist Audrey Saint-Gil.
Maltman, who earned a degree in singing at the Royal Academy of Music after studying biochemisty, is renowned for his rendition of Don Giovanni in great opera houses around the world. Saint-Gil has two doctorates, in music and Greek philosophy. Together, they are a charismatic duo who convey an irresistible delight in their work.
They presented a program that was quirky, eclectic, possibly a bit geeky, altogether brilliant and a lot of fun. Which is where all the animals came in.
They opened with Francis Poulenc’s “Le Bestiaire,” the vocal arrangements of Apollinaire’s interesting reflections on such diverse creatures as carp and camels.
They followed with what Maltman described as “two thumping Gothic ballads,” Robert Schumann’s “Die Löwenbraut” (The Lion’s Bride) and “The Handschuh” (The Glove), the latter of which featured a lion, a tiger and two leopards. This is significant because in addition to his rich, melodic voice, Maltman possesses a wonderful range of expressions for the animals he is singing about. And, with the audience sitting only feet from the stage, it was possible to observe each fine nuance of, for example, a lion devouring his beloved (the gamekeeper’s daughter).
Next was what Maltman called “probably the greatest songs ever written.” Set to the music of Maurice Ravel, were the lyrics of Jules Renard about the peacock, the cricket, the swan, the kingfisher and the guinea-fowl.
After intermission, the selections included Goethe’s “The Ratcatcher” as well as “The Lad and the Bee” and “Stork’s Message” by Eduard Moerike and Karl Herlossohn’s “The Homecoming of the Swallows.”
In a short digression from this musical zoo, Maltman showed the full power of his magnificent voice in arias from Verdi, Mozart and Wagner, including the haunting song to the evening star from “Tannhäuser,” for which he sidled over to his pianist “to give my love a cuddle” and to check on the lyrics. These were thrilling.
Then, it was back to animals as the duo closed with selections from “The Bestiary of Flanders and Swann,” Michael Flanders and Donald Swann, a 20th century British comic duo. One again, the actor merged with the singer and the exquisite piano for stories of the armadillo, the warthog and the gnu.
For an encore for an audience on their feet, they performed perhaps the best known Flanders and Swann work, “The Hippopotamus,” whose lyrics include the immortal refrain, “mud, mug, glorious mud, there’s nothing for cooling the blood. So follow me, follow. Down to the hollow. And there let us wallow in glorious mud.”
It was an evening of surprises, a musical compendium of animals (and opera) and it was marvelous.
Subscriptions to Chamber Music in Napa Valley sell out each year, but single tickets for the performances are sometimes available and well worth checking into. The next concert on Dec. 4 is with pianist Garrick Ohlsson. For more information, visit chambermusicnapa.com, call 226-2190 or email info@chambermusicnapa.org.