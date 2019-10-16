Friendship sparks between newcomer Benjamin and held-back Antoine during the first year of medical school in "The Freshmen" ("Première Année") on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at Jarvis Conservatory.
"The Freshmen" is the fourth feature by Thomas Lilti, a filmmaker whose popular works focus on intelligent societal comedies in the medical field. His past credits include "Hippocrates, Diary of a French Doctor" (a surprise hit in Cannes in 2014) and "Country Doctor."
This time he focuses on the fiercely competition of the first year of medical school. Antoine is about to start his first year of medical school, for the third time. Meanwhile, Benjamin, fresh out of high school, soon realizes that med school is not exactly a walk in the park.
With nights dedicated to hard studying, rather than hard partying, the two freshmen will have to adapt and find a middle ground between despair for the present and hope for the future.
Tickets are $15.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Info, 255-5445, jarvisconservatory.com.