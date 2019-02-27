Napa Valley Music Associates presents its 25th annual MidSummer Chamber Music Ensemble MusiCamp on June 17-28 at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.
The program runs from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This two-week program is open to all intermediate to advanced string, woodwind, brass students ages 15 to college age from Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Marin counties.
Registration is currently taking place with a limited number of participants to apply through a mp3 or mp4 audio video sent no later than May 1 to Napa Valley Music Associates - P.O. Box 213 - Napa, CA 94559-0213.
The requirement to apply for students is to play a two-octave major and minor scale and one selection of music from the classical, romantic, baroque, jazz, repertoire. All participants will experience a one-day Dalcroze Eurhythmics Workshop during the MusiCamp and will perform on the last day to demonstrate what they have accomplished during the two week program. Partial tuition scholarships are available upon letter of request.
For further details and to register, check the website link: napavalleymusicassociates.org or contact NVMA at 707-322-8402 or email info@napavalleymusicassociates.org.