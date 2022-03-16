A musical journey “Over the Rainbow and Into the Woods to Sunset Boulevard I Go!”

When I told a friend of mine that I was interviewing Daniela Innocenti Beem the following day, he immediately let loose a string of superlatives: “She’s remarkable. She should be in New York. She’s better than Streisand. We’re lucky to have her.”

Given what I have seen of her work, I agree.

I first saw her in “Bingo: The Musical” at Lucky Penny in 2019. In my review for that show, I wrote, "The most powerful voice in the show was Innocenti Beem’s. When she opened the play with ‘Girls Night Out’ I knew we were in for a treat. She was like a diesel freight train, blasting through the night.”

When I saw her this past December in Lucky Penny’s “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol” as the Ghost of Christmas Present, the intensity of her talent was in even fuller force. Her voice filled the theater like a bonfire. She captivated the audience with a vampy, sassy attitude, as well as her voice and inimitable stage presence.

The reason for my interview is her upcoming solo, which she has put together as a benefit for Lucky Penny, “Over the Rainbow and Into the Woods to Sunset Boulevard I Go!”

Fans of musical theater will recognize three major musicals in that title, chosen because of their sequence in Innocenti Beem’s career.

“The Wizard of Oz” was the first musical Innocenti Beem was in when she was just starting out as an actress in Marin County in the early 1980s. In 2015, being cast as the witch in “Into the Woods,” one of the most demanding parts in Sondheim’s catalog, was one of the great accomplishments of her career up to that point. And then in 2021, starring in “Sunset Boulevard,” finishes an arc that not only spans the breadth of the American musical theater canon but also provides a momentary resting place where she can contemplate her career on the eve of her 50th birthday.

And that, it seems, is what this show is going to do. It will just be Innocenti Beem and a trio — piano, drums and bass — singing songs that are important to her.

“A journey of me,” is the way she put it. Included will be a cabaret act that she has been doing for some time, but also songs that are personal and not necessarily drawn from a show. It is a reflection on the past 40 years of a life devoted to singing, one woman’s road from an innocent Dorothy Gale to a wizened Norma Desmond. (Though, unlike Norma Desmond, Innocenti Beem’s schedule of acting gigs is full for the next two years. She is not slowing down.)

According to Innocenti Beem, cabaret is different from musical theater because in cabaret the actress isn’t able to hide behind a character. The cabaret singer is herself on stage and this leads to a significant vulnerability.

The intimacy will be even greater in this show because of how personal the choice of songs and stories will be. It should be a treat to fans of musical theater because of the behind the veil look audiences will get at the life of a working actress. It is a biography of sorts and her first solo show in 22 years.

The show is a public chance for Innocenti Beem to, she said, “take a good honest look at myself and be okay with where I am. I am going to get a sense of independence and be more at ease with myself at this stage in my life.”

Innocenti Beem studied opera from 13 until after high school. A love of opera was instilled in her by her Florentine father who was a soprano in a boys choir in his native Italy. She said the albums of Luciano Pavarotti were the soundtrack of her childhood. She is very close to her Italian parents and they play a role in the show.

Also in high school she took all the voice lessons she could and was in every musical theater production she could find. She has been a working actress in the Marin, Sonoma and Napa Counties her whole life.

It is near impossible for actors to make a living by their acting outside of Los Angeles and New York so Innocenti Beem has a full-time job as an escrow officer. Her dedication is evident in that often her daily schedule requires her to leave her home in Rohnert Park for her office in Petaluma, then drive to Napa for rehearsal, while on the weekends she will be performing in Santa Rosa. It makes for some exhausting days, but for Innocenti Beem, having such an active career is worth all the driving.

The show is a fundraiser for Lucky Penny and so tickets are $50. When Innocenti Beem heard this she wanted to make sure the audience members would get their money’s worth. She will sing 19 songs over two acts.

I decided to end our conversation by asking her perhaps the hardest question anyone could ask a singer with Innocenti Beem’s body of work: What is your favorite song? She protested, became indignant and asked for a qualifier. I said, “Just tell me the first thing that pops into your head?”

She responded: “'Nessun Dorma' by Luciano Pavarotti. Anything Luciano Pavarotti sings is my favorite thing in the entire world because it reminds me of my dad and my mom and everything good in the world.”

It is clear that “everything good in the world” is what we can expect from this show.

“Over the Rainbow and Into The Woods to Sunset Boulevard We Go!” plays for two nights only, March 19 at 7 p.m. and 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at luckypennynapa.com.