'A Napa Valley Christmas Carol': Barry Martin's new family friendly musical premiers at Lucky Penny on Dec. 3

It's hard to think of a group that has done more to keep local spirits up in this seemingly endless pandemic season than Lucky Penny Productions.

From the time I watched their first production — years ago now, staged in the lobby of the Wine Train because that was the only space they could afford — I knew they were something special. With a small budget and boundless inspiration and talent, they persevered and eventually created their own Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in the site of an old tile business in Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Walloped, along with theater groups around the world, Lucky Penny continued to come up with ideas to keep actors employed and entertain us as we sheltered at home. Among the online shows was their 2020 holiday production “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays” (OK, there was no place but home for the holidays in 2020); their richly varied PlayDemic Festival of new short works and the soul-restoring music of "In the Mood."

This fall when they could finally return to in person shows, they wowed audiences, including our theater critic John Henry Martin, who said he couldn't stop singing after watching with "Disney's Little Mermaid."

When the troupe announced its second show, "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," I wondered, does anyone know who she is? I got my answer when two people who saw the one-woman show about the humor columnist were inspired to send in spontaneous, glowing reviews.

Now, the intrepid thespians have decided to wrap up the year with a gift for the community: a new version of Charles Dicken's holiday tale, "A Christmas Carol," written for Napa Valley.

Barry Martin, who co-founded Lucky Penny, along with Taylor Bartolucci, wrote the book for "A Napa Valley Christmas Carol," which opens on Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 19. He collaborated with composer and lyricist Rob Broadhurst, who wrote the music and lyrics for this new family-friendly musical.

Martin previously wrote "The Tasting Room," a comic hit about Napa Valley hospitality and tourists. But what — or who — inspired him to relocate Ebenezer Scrooge to Napa Valley?

"I honestly have no idea how or when I got the idea," Martin said. "But I am often pondering what I could write that is unique to Napa. Audiences have so much fun when the story feels local."

"A Napa Valley Christmas Carol” tells the tale of Alexander Yuge, a man who is highly successful in the wine industry but whose heartless attitude earns him few friends. Even his loyal nephew Joe Patchett wonders what’s gone wrong. Yuge has set himself up for a visit from mysterious Christmas Eve visitors who will persuade him to remember what really matters.

Martin describe his musical collaborator as "brilliant."

"We met Rob when he did a play called 'Wonder of the World' with us, and then Taylor and I were in 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' with Rob in Santa Rosa and at the Opera House," Martin said. "Then he wrote some hilarious things for our PlayDemic Festival and that's where we connected to create this show together."

Broadhurst, who is also musical director for the show, graduated from UC Davis and earned a MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2008.

His work has been featured in William Finn’s "Songs By Ridiculously Talented Composers You Don’t Know But Should" concert series and his musical comedy "I'll Be Damned," co-written with Brent “Brentalfloss” Black, ran Off-Broadway in 2010.

His other theater credits include "Hindenburg: The Musical" (co-written with local artist Ryan McCulloch) and "Bummer & Lazarus: A Dog Musical" (Fogg Theater).

Broadhurst has an ongoing commission writing music and lyrics for Sacramento Theater Company’s “Shakespeare For Kids” series and has written and produced children’s music for the multimedia franchise Mutasia. He recently published a collection of 1-4 minute plays titled "A Short Book of Short Plays By Rob Broadhurst," available on Amazon and featured in Lucky Penny’s Play-Demic Festival).

"It's been a blast to write original music for A Napa Valley Christmas Carol because it's a tried and true story with very distinct beats," Broadhurst wrote in an email to the Register. "The original story is full of magic and larger-than-life characters, so it was always obvious which moments 'sang.'"

He added, "Additionally, Barry's knack for conversational dialogue inspired a lot of wacky song moments, including a song about a wine named 'Llama For Your Mam'" and a passionate debate about why 'Die Hard' is a Christmas classic. Despite a good dose of silliness throughout the show, we strived to tell the story honestly and earn the classic 'Christmas Carol' ending.

He added, "The musical style goes from David Yazbek to Rodgers and Hammerstein to Trans-Siberian Orchestra to 'Weird Al' to Nirvana in a matter of minutes. It's been a joy to write for such a talented group of performers."

Starring as Alexander Yuge is North Bay favorite Tim Setzer, who played Kris Kringle in “The Miracle on 34th Street” at Lucky Penny in 2019. Setzer has also been featured in Lucky Penny’s productions of “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “Into the Woods,” “Clue” and “Bingo the Musical.”

Joining him in the cast is fan-favorite Daniela Innocenti-Beem as Sally Angell, Dennis McBride as Buddy Wise, Kirstin Pieschke as Mary Patchett, Matt Davis as Joe Patchett, Karen Pinomaki as Vivian Mandible-Yuge, 14-year-old Cecilia Brenner as Goldie Patchett and 6-year-old Dakota Dwyer as Frankie Patchett.

Bartolucci co-directs the production with Martin. The scenic design is by Brian Watson, with costuming by Barbara McFadden and lighting by April George.

Tickets for all of the shows in the Lucky Penny comeback season are available at www.luckypennynapa.com or over the phone by calling 707-266-6305. Email info@luckypennynapa.com. The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is at 1758 Industrial Way in Napa.

The website outlines the COVID-19 safety protocols, which require all attendees to provide proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours of the performance. Patrons and volunteer staff are required to wear face coverings at all times when inside the Community Arts Center, and refreshments will be available to enjoy outdoors, weather permitting. Generous donors have funded a high-tech air purifier now in use in the lobby and theater to increase safety.