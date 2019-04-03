Lee Youngman Galleries in Calistoga will open a new show of works by Paul Youngman on Saturday, April 6, with a reception from 4-7 p.m.
It will include Youngman’s latest seascapes, coastal scenes and golden hillsides, from small to majestic large works.
The artist will create a new painting in the gallery during the opening reception. The painting will be available by silent auction during the show.
Paul Youngman’s paintings are collected nationally, and can be seen in recent movies such as “Bottle Shock” and the newest - “Wine Country” with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and filmed in Calistoga -- to be released in May.
The Lee Youngman Gallery at 1360 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except Tuesdays. For information, call 1-800-551-0585 or 707-942-0585.