Tickets are on sale now for “A Night With Janis Joplin” at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
The Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit celebrates Janis Joplin and her musical influences, trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired Joplin to become one of rock ‘n’ roll’s legends.
Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin’s favorites, including “Piece of My Heart,”” Cry Baby,” “Me and Bobby McGee” and many others.