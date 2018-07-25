The inaugural Pet-A-Llama Comedy Festival in Petaluma, takes place Aug. 16-18.
It will be anchored by two historic Petaluma venues within short walking distance to one another, The Mystic Theatre and The Big Easy.
The roster for Pet-A-Llama includes Sonoma County-native Brian Posehn, The Sklar Brothers, and a performance by Scott Thompson as Buddy Cole, his celebrated character from "Kids in the Hall."
Also appearing will be Todd Glass & The Todd Glass Band, Jay Larson, Ryan Sickler, Dan Van Kirk, and Drennon Davis. In addition to stand-up comedy, there will be a number of live podcast tapings including Dumb People Town, The Crab Feast and Benedettiville, a Petaluma-based kids' radio show airing on Petaluma’s Community Access Radio Station, KPCA.
The festival will also showcase comedy shows that have emerged throughout the country in recent years such as Imaginary Radio, Comedians Cinema Club, and Follow That.
The festival was founded by Petaluma resident Dominic Del Bene, a Bay Area native who spent his 20s producing and releasing rap records and his 30s producing and releasing stand-up comedy albums, specials and live events. Having worked for Rooftop Comedy and Audible.com for the last decade, Del Bene has recently opened shop here in town, founding his own company, Blonde Medicine, in early 2018.
"I had worked for an indie-turned-major comedy production company and loved it," Del Bene said. "I left because I thought that I could do a better job and be more effective as a producer working for myself than for a large organization. So far, so good. I get to work with talented and creative people and it’s my goal to help them realize their creative goals."
Blonde Medicine has already released or begun production on projects by Geoff Tate, Emma Arnold, Nore Davis, Brian Babylon, Donwill, Eric Lampaert, Drew Platt, Ryan Singer, Ian Abramson and Kaseem Bentley.
"What interests me most about comedy is that comedians can hold a room’s focus and attention in a similar way to musicians using just their mind and a microphone," Del Bene said. "I have a lot of respect for comedians and am continually impressed by what I get to see from comedians whether in a small open mic room for 15 people or in large theaters. It blows my mind what they can do."
For tickets, schedules and other information, visit petallama.com.