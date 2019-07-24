“Summer Symphony,” a Rebuild Wine Country benefit concert featuring members of the San Francisco Symphony takes place on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sonoma Country Day School’s Jackson Theater. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $95 or an all-inclusive VIP ticket at $175, includes a pre-performance food-and-wine reception with local vintners and restaurants at 6 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online via TOCK, including the option to donate a ticket to a Habitat for Humanity fire survivor. All proceeds from this event will benefit Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to provide long-term affordable and workforce housing solutions to fire survivors of the 2017 North Bay and Northern California wildfires.
The concert will be performed by a string quartet featuring violinists Helen Kim and Wyatt Underhill, both current members of the San Francisco Symphony, along with cellist Robert Howard and violist Matt Young. The string quartet is sponsored by the Eastman School of Music’s Institute for Music Leadership at the University of Rochester.
“The ‘Summer Symphony’ is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and contribute to the active long-term rebuilding efforts by Habitat for Humanity in our communities while honoring the fire survivors who will be moving into the Sonoma Wildfire Cottages mid-August,” said Chris Strieter, executive director of Rebuild Wine Country.
Nine families will be moving into Habitat for Humanity’s Sonoma Wildfire Cottages in August, and Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County will also announce plans for the next chapter of housing solutions for fire survivors still seeking local housing.
“The fires didn’t just burn homes people owned—they burned the homes where people worked, the homes where they brought their kids for daycare, and the homes that families were renting,” said Tim Leach, board chairman of Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County. “The cumulative effect of those losses means we have to come together to build more homes than ever before to help Sonoma County families who were living on the edge before the fires get their whole lives back on track. We know that many more families will be applying in the next few months for the next 16 homes we are preparing to build. The more our community supports the critical mission of Habitat, the more families we can say ‘yes’ to helping.”
The VIP food and wine reception will include tastings from wineries CIRQ Estate, Verité, Senses, Flaunt, Aperture, Geodesy, Carlisle and Hartford Court.
For more information about the “Summer Symphony” and to purchase tickets, visit TOCK, exploretock.com/. To learn about volunteer opportunities surrounding the concert and move-in day at the Sonoma Wildfire Cottages, visit RebuildWineCountry.org.