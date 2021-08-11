A 'Sideways' preview at Buena Vista

A concert of songs from Rex Pickett’s "Sideways: The Musical" will debut at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, Sept. 11 and 12.
Tickets are available for American Express cardholders only.
Pickett’s novel "Sideways" rocked the world of wine when it was adapted into a film in 2004.
This Concert of Songs is a teaser premiere of the full stage production. "Sideways: The Musical," composed by Anthony Leigh Adams and produced by Pickett and John Campbell.
Pickett will serve as master of ceremonies at the Buena Vista performances, which will include 10 out of 18 songs from the full musical, such as “The Life of Wine," “Drink a Memory,” “You’re Not The One,” and “No Matter How Low We Go.”
The cast stars Devin Archer ("Miss Saigon"), Audrey Cardwell ("Falsettos"; "Bright Star"), Nicholas Edwards ("Frozen"; "Last 5 Years") and Emily Goglia ("Grease, Live!"; "Stages").
While Payne’s movie version focused on the buddy-buddy comedy of characters Miles (Paul Giamatti) and Jack (Thomas Haden-Church), Pickett’s musical raises the emotional stakes of their road trip through California’s wine country.
“The two female lead roles have been greatly expanded and the result is a more lushly romantic piece without sacrificing the bawdy comedy of the original movie,” Pickett said.
“Just before Broadway shut down in March 2020, I asked John Campbell to be my lead producer.”
Pickett finished writing all the songs with Adams in the following months as the COVID pandemic spread.
“While restrictions started to lift this year, theaters still aren’t fully open yet. And John hatched a brilliant pivot."
"Buena Vista has long held a significant role in uniting culture and wine in a grand setting at the foot of the first wine caves, and the first stone winery of California," said Jean Charles Boisset, proprietor of Buena Vista Winery, adding that the production "is a dream for wine country."
Tickets start at $50 and exclusive packages and VIP experiences are available.
All performance and event productions will follow the public health authorities and CDC guidelines. To learn more about health and safety regulations, visit buenavistawinery.com/together-again/ and raymondvineyards.com/together-again/.
