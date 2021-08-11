A 'Sideways' preview at Buena Vista

A concert of songs from Rex Pickett’s "Sideways: The Musical" will debut at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, Sept. 11 and 12.

Tickets are available for American Express cardholders only.

Pickett’s novel "Sideways" rocked the world of wine when it was adapted into a film in 2004.

This Concert of Songs is a teaser premiere of the full stage production. "Sideways: The Musical," composed by Anthony Leigh Adams and produced by Pickett and John Campbell.

Pickett will serve as master of ceremonies at the Buena Vista performances, which will include 10 out of 18 songs from the full musical, such as “The Life of Wine," “Drink a Memory,” “You’re Not The One,” and “No Matter How Low We Go.”

The cast stars Devin Archer ("Miss Saigon"), Audrey Cardwell ("Falsettos"; "Bright Star"), Nicholas Edwards ("Frozen"; "Last 5 Years") and Emily Goglia ("Grease, Live!"; "Stages").

While Payne’s movie version focused on the buddy-buddy comedy of characters Miles (Paul Giamatti) and Jack (Thomas Haden-Church), Pickett’s musical raises the emotional stakes of their road trip through California’s wine country.