Put your glad rags on and take a trip back to the “thrilling days of doo-wop” (to coin a phrase from The Lone Ranger), when Sing Napa Valley proudly presents Songs of the 1950s at 3 p. m. on Sunday, June 9, in the gym at First Presbyterian Church across from the Uptown Theater in downtown Napa.
The Sing Napa Valley annual pops concert this year is a Sock Hop (yes, you’re invited to dance to the music if you wish, and there will be some slow-dance music too) featuring songs that were popular in the 1950s — rock ‘n’ roll but also popular ballads and songs from Broadway musicals.
Featured songs include “Let’s Go to the Hop,” “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing,” “Sh-Boom,” “In the Still of the Night,” “I Believe,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Rock Around the Clock,” “We Kiss in a Shadow” from "The King and I," “Somewhere” from "West Side Story," “Goodnight Sweetheart,” and many more!
Conducted by Artistic Director Jan Lanterman and rock ‘n’ roll maven Ellen Patterson, Sing Napa Valley promises a rollicking afternoon of fun and recalled memories; ‘50s attire is optional, but why not?
To get you started on your trip down memory lane, here are some common comments heard in the ‘50s”:
-- “Did you hear that the post office is thinking about charging 7 cents just to mail a letter?”
-- “If they raise the minimum wage to $1, nobody will be able to hire outside help at the store!”
-- “I never thought I’d see the day that all our kitchen appliances would be electric!”
-- “Things are so tough nowadays, a few married women are having to work to make ends meet!”
-- “I fear the Volkswagen is going to open the door to a whole lot of foreign business.”
-- “Fast-food restaurants are convenient for a quick meal, but I seriously doubt they will ever catch on.”
-- “No one can afford to be sick anymore. At $15 a day in the hospital, it’s too rich for my blood.”
-- “If they think I’ll pay 50 cents for a haircut, forget it!”
-- “That rock ‘n’ roll is the devil’s music!”
-- “Hey, Daddy-O!”
-- “I have to starch my crinolines tonight.”
-- “If I can’t have a pair of Spalding shoes, I’ll just die!”
-- “Put your pedal to the metal. Let’s burn rubber!”
-- “Let’s drag Main” (or in Napa, “Let’s drag the Jeff.”)
-- “He’s a real cool cat.”
More information and tickets for the June 9 program are available at singnapavalley.org or by calling 707-255-4662. Advance purchase tickets are $30 and will be sold and at the door if any tickets remain the day of the concert. Drinks and appetizers will be available for purchase during the program.